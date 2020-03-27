Huawei’s new P40 phones let you remove people from photos – and the Pro version costs less than S$1,500

Huawei’s P40 series has AI that’s able to remove people from photos. YouTube/Huawei Mobile

Captured an annoying photobomber in your otherwise perfect wefie at Christmas dinner? Now, you can just delete the unwanted person – no laptop or desktop needed.

On Thursday (Mar 26) night, Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled its P40 range of smartphones that come with artificial intelligence (AI) software to do just that.

Known for producing some of the world’s most high-tech smartphone cameras with the help of Leica, Huawei has again outdone itself with the promise of removing entire human beings out of a user’s snapshots.

While Business Insider Singapore has yet to witness this revolutionary feature in action, a video shown to us at a media preview showed the system seamlessly removing people out of shots with just one tap on the phone.

According to Huawei, this is achieved by using AI algorithms that compare and align before and after frames of the shot. It even allows the user to remove reflections and glares, such as those you see on semi-reflective surfaces like shop windows.

Huawei’s P40 Pro in Silver Frost. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

In Singapore, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will launch on April 4 – the earliest of all Asian markets – but pre-orders are already open from now till April 3. The 6.1-inch P40 will cost S$1,048, while the 6.58-inch P40 Pro is priced at S$1,448, lower than Apple’s iPhone 11 variants.

Those who pre-order will get premiums worth up to S$563 for free, Huawei said.

Huawei says it is giving away two different pre-order bundles to customers who pre-order either of the P40 phones before April 4, 2020. Huawei

While Google-less, the 5G-enabled phones come equipped with Huawei’s own AppGallery, which currently already supports apps by local bank UOB, transport operator ComfortDelGro, and will soon also include DBS and OCBC apps.

They run on the company’s own EMUI 10.1 and Android version 10, and are available in three colours each – Silver Frost, Blush Gold and Deep Sea Blue.

The Huawei P40 (in Blush Gold) has 3 rear camera lenses by Leica. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The P40 is equipped with three Leica lens rear cameras and a 32mp selfie front camera, while the Pro has a more sophisticated quad Leica lens system on its rear and a selfie and depth camera on the front.

Another thing to highlight on the P40 Pro is that it comes with a new Audio Zoom function, which allows users to zoom in on an audio source and amplify its sound at the same time.

The Huawei P40 Pro in Deep Sea Blue (left), and its screen (right). Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Here are their specifications in full:

Read also: