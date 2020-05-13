Huawei’s newest phone has a powerful 5,000mAH battery – and it’s priced at just S$218

The latest Y Series model is powered by a 5,000mAH battery. Huawei

Huawei is promising lots of juice with its newest Y Series launch in Singapore.

The Chinese tech giant said on Wednesday (May 13) that the new Y6p – available in Singapore from May 16 – will be powered by an impressively powerful 5,000mAH battery. Other phones on the market that come with 5,000mAH juice packs include the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Redmi 8A.

The power-packed phone can provide up to 32 hours of video playback on a single charge and will support one-way reverse charging, Huawei said.

Priced at S$218 (and RM599 in Malaysia), the 64GB phone comes with an 8MP front camera and three rear cameras, including a 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The other two rear lenses are a 5MP, 120-degree wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.

The three rear cameras on the Y6p include a 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture. Huawei

In Singapore, the phone will be launched in two colours – Phantom Purple and Midnight Black – and features a 6.3-inch Huawei Dewdrop Display as well as rear fingerprint sensor. In Malaysia, the phone will also come in Emerald Green.

Like most entry-level and mid-range phones, the Y6p will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will run on Huawei’s EMUI 10.0.

It features 4GB RAM and measures just over 9mm in thickness.

Read also: