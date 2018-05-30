Huazhang Technology Awarded Quam IR Awards –Main Board Category

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 May 2018 – Huazhang Technology Holding Limited (“Huazhang” and its subsidiaries, together, the “Group”, stock code: 1673), is pleased to announce that the Group, with the team’s diligent effort, has been awarded 2017 Quam IR Awards — Main Board Category, indicating that the Group’s work on investor relations and corporate governance has been highly recognized by the market.





The Quam IR Awards aims to honor models of practice and leadership in investor relations among the listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region. The award is widely recognized and its selection process was conducted in a fair and comprehensive manner. Nominated companies have to provide its annual report for review and were selected by a panel of judges based on three main criteria, namely corporate transparency, investor relations performance and interactions with shareholders. The Judges are impressed by Huazhang‘s performance of investor relations work and consider the Company well-deserved to be awarded.





Huazhang places high emphasis on its investor relations. Apart from releasing annual reports and announcement through the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“SEHK”), the Group also proactively communicates information to the press through frequent press releases. Besides, Huazhang regularly hosts roadshows and shareholder meetings, as well as participate in various investor forums organized by large investment institutions, to ensure effective and bilateral communications with analysts, investors, media and shareholders.





Mr. Zhu Gen Rong, the chairman of Huazhang Technology Holding Limited, said, “We are delighted that the Group has received this award, which is a kind of recognition of the Company’s outstanding performance in investor relations. Looking forward, we will continue to improve corporate transparency and consolidate investors’ confidence in us. We will also explore creative formats to disclose information, so that our investors better understand and receive up to date information about the Group’s updates. The Group will make efforts to improve our investor relations, with synergies from business development, to maximize shareholders’ return.”





About Huazhang Technology Holding Limited

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited is an integrated service provider in paper-making industry and its principal business includes project contracting service, research and development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation systems, sludge treatment products and headbox, and after-sales and add-valued services. The Group has been in the paper-making industry for over 17 years. The Group’s self-manufacturing system and equipment are custom-built in accordance with the specifications and requirements provided by the Group’s customers, which include various papermaking enterprises in the PRC. The group strives to become a leading solution provider and comprehensive service provider for the papermaking industry in the PRC.