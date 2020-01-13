A man caught a 350-pound fish off the coast of Florida that’s believed to be at least 50 years old

caption A school of grouper swim near a sunken wreck in Jupiter, Florida in 2012. source Maggie Martorell/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently posted a photo on Facebook of a 350-pound Warsaw grouper that a man caught at the end of December.

The agency’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute says the fish was caught with a hook and line and estimates that its at least 50 years old.

At the end of December, a man reeled in a fish that weighed more than two times the weight of the average woman.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a picture to Facebook on Friday, showing the fisherman standing next to the 350-pound Warsaw grouper.

The fish was caught off the coast of southwest Florida, using a hook and line, on December 29.

Experts at the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute estimate that it’s at least 50 years old, making it the oldest one they’ve ever taken samples of.

According to CNN, Warsaw groupers can grow to a length of 7.5 feet and weigh 580 pounds. The largest one ever caught in Florida until now weighed 440 pounds.

The institute says it does not encourage fishing for Warsaw groupers because their population numbers in the Gulf of Mexico are unclear.