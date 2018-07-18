There’s a 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum in ‘Jurassic Park,’ shirtless, in London

caption A pug for scale. source Getty Images

A huge statue of Jeff Goldblum appeared near London’s Tower Bridge Wednesday.

It is part of a marketing stunt by Now TV and in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park.”

Does it feel like something is missing from your life? Not anymore. There is a 25-foot statue of a nearly topless Jeff Goldblum gracing London.

Images of the statue began to appear on social media Wednesday morning. The statue, which stands just in front of London’s iconic Tower Bridge, is as glorious as it is strange.

But it’s serving some kind of purpose. The statue, modeled after an iconic moment of Goldblum’s in “Jurassic Park” (1993), is all part of a publicity stunt. Now TV, a streaming service, placed this statue in honor of the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park,” which came to theaters in the summer of 1993.

Now TV confirmed it’s behind the fantastic artwork – which it’s calling “Jurassic Jeff” – in a tweet:

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born ???????? A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff ????????#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Here is the iconic moment from the movie that inspired “Jurassic Jeff,” which we hope makes its way around the world for all to see, and then finds a permanent home at a museum:

source Universal

Below are some of the best pictures of “Jurassic Jeff,” that include human beings and a dog to show how big it really is:

Even pugs are into Jeff Goldblum.

source Getty Images

It catches the attention of passersby.

source Getty Images

A close-up of the statue.

source Getty Images

In 24 years, we hope to see a 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster from “Thor: Ragnarok.”