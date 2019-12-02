Hugh Grant is going door to door to persuade Britons against the ‘terrifying prospect’ of a Boris Johnson government

caption Hugh Grant campaigning in London on Monday. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hugh Grant is going door to door in the UK to convince voters against what he calls the “terrifying prospect” of five more years of a Boris Johnson government.

The actor told Business Insider on Monday: “He is a man who simply – who does whatever it takes to get him to No. 10 and then keep him there.”

Grant is campaigning for both Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates in the election.

He said he would not leave the UK “unless I am arrested by a Boris government for sedition.”

Canvassing in Westminster on Monday for the Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna, the actor branded the prime minister as “Pinocchio” and told Business Insider: “I really can’t see that he has any beliefs at all except Boris Johnson and his career.”

Grant, a vocal supporter of keeping the UK in the European Union, plans to campaign for a series of pro-European candidates in the Liberal Democrat and Labour parties.

He said he was “banging the drum” for tactical voting in order to prevent Johnson’s Conservatives from winning a parliamentary majority on Thursday, December 12.

“I don’t think that what’s left of the Conservative Party – once they’ve now expelled anyone who is responsible or decent or sane – is something that I could contemplate as the government for the country I love,” he told Liberal Democrat activists.

Grant is urging voters to back pro-“remain” candidates who are best-placed to defeat Conservatives. On Sunday, he campaigned for the Liberal Democrat Luciana Berger and was set to appear alongside Labour’s Faiza Shaheen on Wednesday.

Grant said he was concerned that a victory at next week’s vote would give Johnson the power to deliver a hard Brexit.

“The very fact that it can be contemplated by Boris Johnson and his gang is a demonstration of just how irresponsible and narcissistic they are – and they have to be stopped,” he told Business Insider.

He added: “Boris Johnson, or Pinocchio as I call him, is the polar opposite of Chuka in that I really can’t see that he has any beliefs at all except Boris Johnson and his career.

“We know that we wrote both a Brexit and a ‘remain’ article for The Telegraph on the eve of the referendum. He is quoted in other places prereferendum as saying of course we must remain. He is a man who simply – who does whatever it takes to get him to No. 10 and then keep him there.

“I think that’s a very terrifying prospect.”

Asked whether he would consider leaving the UK if Brexit went ahead, Grant said: “I would never want to leave if I can possibly help it unless I am arrested by a Boris government for sedition.”