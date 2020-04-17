Hugh Jackman says he started his ‘feud’ with Ryan Reynolds when he married Scarlett Johansson

Hugh Jackman spoke about the origin of his ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds in an interview with The Daily Beast.

Jackman said that the banter started on the set of the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which he and Reynolds starred in.

“I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,'” Jackman said.

Reynolds and Johansson were married from 2008 to 2010.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman said during an interview with The Daily Beast.

Jackman met Reynolds on the set of the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” The Australian actor starred as Logan/Wolverine and Reynolds portrayed Wade Wilson/Deadpool long before getting his own standalone franchise.

“I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman said of the origin of their bickering.

Reynolds and Johansson wed in 2008 and ended their relationship two years later. Reynolds went on to marry Blake Lively, who he met on the set of the critically-panned movie “Green Lantern,” and Johansson is currently engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost.

Even though Jackman and Reynolds haven’t starred in another movie together since “X-Men,” their fake feud has endured over the years, largely through quips on social media.

In 2015, Jackman posted a video of Reynolds, in his Wade Wilson makeup, impersonating him with an Australian accent and jokingly encouraging fans to vote for him to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Reynolds again trolled Jackman in a video celebrating Australia Day in 2016. In the video, he dressed as Deadpool and said, “You gave us Wolverine and for that, I can’t forgive you.”

He also jokingly called the “Wolverine” movie a “career-low.”

Reynolds also found a way to troll Jackman by wearing a mask of the actor’s face in “Deadpool,” which was released in February 2016.

Reynolds went on to “crash” an interview for Jackman’s movie called “Eddie the Eagle” and asked the actor some hard-hitting questions.

Jackman joked about Reynolds constantly following him, writing: “Mate you are like gum on my shoe!”

In a very meta video, Jackman covered his face with a photo of Reynolds and pretended to be the “Deadpool” star putting on his best Australian accent.

In response to Jackman posting a photo of himself with fans in Beijing, China, in 2017, Reynolds said: “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

Naturally, Jackman wasn’t pleased with the comment.

Jackman also recruited Marvel star Jake Gyllenhaal to prank Reynolds during the holidays in 2018.

“These f—ing a–holes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds captioned two photos of himself with the actors, which showed him wearing a Christmas shirt and the other stars dressed in normal attire.

The following year, Jackman proudly rocked the aforementioned sweater when he reunited with Reynolds.

In February 2019, the two stars revealed that they called a truce and agreed to help make ads for each other’s brands: Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee.

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

Reynolds’ commercial for the coffee company was heartfelt and sincere, while Jackman shared some harsh words about the gin owner.

But that wasn’t the end of their banter.

Most recently, Jackman posted a photo celebrating 24 years of marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness and Reynolds trolled him, commenting: “Hang in there, Deb.”