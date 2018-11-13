Hugh Jackman remembers when Stan Lee stole his spotlight on a Comic-Con red carpet

- “X-Men” star Hugh Jackman shared a memory of “creative genius” Stan Lee, who died Monday at the age of 95, while on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Monday night.
- Jackman said he was on a red carpet at Comic-Con one year and expected some excitement because he was Wolverine, but he was shown up by Lee.
- “I was the only one on there, and no one was taking my photo because at the other end was Stan Lee, and there was about 300 photographers and interviewers just all on Stan,” he said.
- Watch the interview below.
