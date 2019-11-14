Hugh Jackman congratulated John Legend on winning People’s Sexiest Man Alive with a classic jab at Ryan Reynolds

caption Hugh Jackman showing off his 2008 People’s Sexiest Man Alive edition. source Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman took another swipe at his long-running frenemy Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram post that congratulated John Legend on taking this year’s title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In the video, Jackman pretends to drop his 2008 People magazine cover in front of Reynolds and asks him, “Have you seen it … you’ve got that right?”

“I have an issue somewhere, I have a few of yours … Usually, I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll,” Reynolds responds in a nod to a scene from “Deadpool.”

Reynolds was also crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, which Jackman paid homage to in his Instagram caption.

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group. 99% of the time, People Magazine gets it right. Such as Blake, DJ, etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1%. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh.”

Hugh Jackman congratulated John Legend for snagging People’s Sexiest Man Alive award by trolling his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday of him rubbing his 2008 Sexiest Man Alive win in Reynolds’ face.

“Have you seen it … you’ve got that right?” Jackman asks handing his issue to Reynolds after pretending to drop the magazine.

Reynolds responds saying, “I have an issue somewhere, I have a few of yours.”

“Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll,” Reynolds said referring to a scene in his movie, “Deadpool.”

caption Jackman pretended to drop his 2008 issue and handed it to Reynolds. source Hugh Jackman/Instagram

In the movie, his character creates a mask out of Jackman’s 2008 People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover photo by cutting out his eyes and mouth.

Reynolds himself has also been an honoree back in 2010, which Jackman also poked fun at in his Instagram caption.

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group. 99% of the time, People Magazine gets it right. Such as Blake, DJ, etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1%. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh.”

The pair’s fake feud has been going on since at least 2015 with the Hollywood actors hilariously throwing subtle digs at each other on social media ever since.

