Hugill & Ip Solicitors keep achieving outstanding recognitions and expanding its boutique law firm practice in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – Legal 500 — a renowned legal directories in the world — has ranked Adam Hugill in the 2019 edition. This follows another prestigious recommendation received from Chambers and Partners earlier this year.

As reported, Adam Hugill has a particularly strong reputation advising on contentious employment matters and has excellent ties with local businesses from many industry sectors, which should enable him to offer a viable alternative to some of the larger, more established firms in the market.

For 32 years, The Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, but simply put, highlighting the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel. The research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms and interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers who have unrivalled experience in the legal market.

Hugill & Ip has also been recently recognised by Benchmark Litigation for Private Client practice in addition to being a notable firm for Commercial and Transactions rankings. Recommendations are based on interviews with leading private practice lawyers and in-house counsel. All listed firms and individuals are consistently mentioned during the research process, with those who earn a “highly recommended” designation receiving the most mentions and held as dominant in their particular jurisdiction. Benchmark Litigation is a U.S.-based publication run from the New York offices of Institutional Investor and Euromoney’s Legal Media Group.

In addition, Adam Hugill has most recently been recommended in Doyle’s Guide for Leading Employment & Labour Lawyers.





He has commented: “While Hong Kong remains an “employer friendly” jurisdiction, the Courts have shown a willingness over recent years to expand employee protections in certain cases. In addition, the jurisprudence of other more liberal ’employee friendly’ jurisdictions is often considered in connection with matters regarding the social protections afforded to employees. Leaps ahead have been made in the Court of Final Appeal which last year granted dependant visa rights to a same-sex couple and will shortly adjudicate on other social issues such as the filing of joint tax returns and right to receive employee spousal benefits”.

Christopher Hooley – heading the Corporate & Commercial practice area — has highlighted the continued growth of Hugill & Ip’s international transactional work from clients ranging from High Net Worth Individuals to public companies.

Moreover, Alfred Ip has added: “Hong Kong is a unique market for legal work. Its role as international hub in trade and finance helps define its role in Dispute Resolution, with a reliable judicial system and well-experienced legal practitioners, a lot of them trained in other Common Law jurisdictions. The number of disputes resolved through civil litigation or arbitration is growing every year.”

Hugill & Ip last week has also been awarded by Community Business as one of the Top SME Employers in this year LGBT+ Inclusion Index, showing that inclusion can happen regardless of the company’s size. The Hong Kong LGBT+ Inclusion Index is the first benchmark on LGBT+ workplace inclusion in Asia, while the Awards recognise the exceptional dedication and accomplishments of individuals and organisations in promoting LGBT+ inclusion.





Hugill & Ip’s view is long term and endeavours to build lasting client relationships based on trust, professionalism and discretion.

As a young independent law firm, yet its lawyers bring decades of experience providing bespoke legal advice and exceptional client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally.

