Even Hulk Hogan laughed at the controversial no-call from the Rams-Saints game

- FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 on Sunday in the NFC Championship to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.
- The deciding play of the game came on a shocking no-call on what looked like a blatant pass interference by the Rams, which allowed Los Angeles to tie the game late and eventually go on to win in overtime.
- On Twitter, football fans and celebrities alike shared their feelings about the referee’s decision to keep the flag in his pocket.
For the Saints, the biggest moment of the game came not from any play on the field, but rather a shocking no-call from the referees on what looked like a blatant pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter.
Read more: Saints lose to Rams in NFC Championship after one of the worst missed calls you’ll see on a huge fourth-quarter play
Tied 20-20 with under two minutes left, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a short pass to the sidelines to wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, when Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman came flying in, knocking Lewis off his feet in mid-air, as the ball went out of bounds.
The Rams would go on to win the game in overtime, having been gifted an extra life by the referee’s decision to keep his flag in his pocket.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, football fans and celebrities were making their feelings known.
The no-call was so blatant, even Hulk Hogan had a take on it.
No flag brother. HH pic.twitter.com/MFcLgCQsry
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 21, 2019
Hogan wasn’t the only one to compare the game’s outcome to a wrestling match.
I can’t stop crying laughing at you LOSERS @Saints ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fGOaHfzmtM
— Henry (@DeionHD) January 21, 2019
Controversial calls deciding the outcomes of playoff games may be bad for football, but it makes for some pretty good memes.
