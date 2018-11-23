How to get a one-year Hulu subscription for only $12 on Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Black Friday 2018 is here, and one of the best deals we’ve seen is a year-long Hulu Limited Commercials subscription for $0.99 a month, or $12 for a year.

A subscription typically costs $7.99 a month, so you’ll end up saving $84.

The deal is running through November 26. It’s available to new subscribers and past subscribers whose subscription ended over 12 months ago.

Hulu is one of the highest profile video-streaming services, and sets itself apart from Netflix in one big way. In addition to carrying a wide catalog of classic shows (Seinfeld, The X-Files), exclusive shows (Handmaids Tale, I Love You, America), and movies (Akira, Transformers: The Last Night), Hulu also lets you watch new episodes of hit cable TV shows shortly after they air. Episodes of new shows are typically made available on Hulu the day after they air.

Hulu has over 150 currently airing shows in its catalog, and it includes everything from Blackish, to The Good Place, to Rick and Morty. If your favorite shows are currently airing on a major network or cable channel, chances are they’ll be available.

You can watch these shows on your computer, or through Hulu’s app, which is available on iOS and Android or the Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

If you’ve been curious about Hulu, or you canceled your subscription over a year ago, don’t pass up this deal. It’ll cost you less than a cup of coffee per month, and you’ll get cheap access to all of your favorite shows for an entire year.