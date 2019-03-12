You can now get Hulu and Spotify Premium as a bundle for $9.99 a month

caption Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” source Hulu

Hulu announced on Tuesday that new and existing Spotify Premium users will be able to subscribe to a Hulu and Spotify package for $9.99 a month.

The offer includes Spotify Premium and Hulu with ads, and is available to sign up for until June 10.

Users currently subscribed to the $12.99 bundle will be automatically enrolled in the new $9.99 plan.

Hulu and Spotify’s bundle is becoming a better deal, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, new and existing Spotify Premium customers will be able to get ad-supported Hulu with their Spotify subscription in a package for $9.99 a month. Separately, Hulu with ads is currently $5.99 a month and Spotify Premium is $9.99 itself. (This bundle does not have an ad-free Hulu option, which costs $11.99 by itself.)

Existing Spotify Premium users can visit the “Your Services” page to activate ad-supported Hulu as part of their plan. New users can visit spotify.com/hulu to subscribe. There is a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Last year, Hulu and Spotify offered the same plan for $12.99 a month. Those subscribed to this package will be automatically enrolled into the $9.99 plan. The offer lasts until June 10.

Hulu has taken steps recently to more effectively compete in the streaming war. It lowered its basic, ad-supported plan to $5.99 from $7.99 in January, right after Netflix raised its prices. At the same time, Hulu raised the price of its Hulu with Live TV plan from $39.99 to $44.99.