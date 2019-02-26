Hulu’s basic streaming subscription just dropped to $5.99 a month, but it still includes the same great selection of shows and movies

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Hulu

Hulu dropped the price of its basic streaming subscription from $7.99 to $5.99, starting today, February 26, 2019.

The basic subscription is ad-supported, but you’ll still have access to all your favorite TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

As for the rest of Hulu’s subscription tiers, the Hulu no-ad plan is unchanged at $11.99, but the price of Hulu + Live TV has increased slightly to $44.99 (with ads) and $50.99 (no ads).

Streaming services aren’t exactly new these days, but what they offer us and how they offer it to us is ever changing. Hulu, among other top streaming services like Netflix and HBO Go, has been in a constant competition to bring its subscribers a fresh streaming experience. As a result, Hulu is rolling out an offer that is hard to pass up.

Last month, Hulu announced that it would be slashing prices on its most basic subscription tier shortly after Netflix announced it was raising its price. The price change finally went into effect today, February 26, 2019, so you can get the basic version of Hulu for just $5.99 a month, and you’ll still have access to all the same shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

What changed?

The most basic plan that Hulu offers just got even more affordable. The ad-based streaming service, which was $7.99 a month, has just become $2 cheaper. For $5.99 a month, you’ll get access to all of Hulu’s original and licensed programming while saving an additional $24 a year.

Although the basic Hulu subscription price has dropped, there is a small increase for Hulu + Live TV packages. The $39.99 a month plan with ads will now cost $44.99 a month, while the $43.99 plan without ads is now $50.99 a month.

The updated pricing is currently available for new subscribers on Hulu’s website, but current subscribers will see a reflection of the price change on their next monthly bill.

What do you get for $5.99?

Hulu’s basic package is perfect for someone who is used to watching TV – pesky commercials included – but is looking to switch to an online streaming service.

You’ll gain access to the Hulu’s library of content, which contains oldies-but-goodies like “Full House,” “Seinfeld,” and “Rent,” as well as current cable TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Killing Eve,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Castle Rock,” and “Too Funny To Fail.” The basic plan has a little ad interruption, but it’s still better than normal TV, and you get the first month free.

You’ll be able to access Hulu on a number of devices like your personal computer or through the Hulu app, which is available for download on iOS or Android devices. Hulu can also be streamed through your smart TV, Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, and Xbox console – among other streaming boxes.

What stayed the same?

Pretty much everything you love about Hulu is staying the same. There are still no contracts or commitments when signing up for the streaming service, no hassle of home installations or appointments, and no hidden costs or fees.

The basic ad-supported subscription still includes all your favorite programming – it just costs less – and the ad-free Hulu plan will see no change at all, as the package will remain $11.99.

Yes, it might be disappointing to hear that your Hulu + Live TV subscription has increased by $5 to 7, but Hulu still stands by its no-harassment cancelation and subscription update policy. Plus, you’re still getting access to more than 60 live and on-demand channels, with even more channel access in the future.