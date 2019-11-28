How to get a one-year Hulu subscription for only $24 on Black Friday

caption This year, Hulu’s Black Friday deal offers new subscribers the Basic subscription for just $1.99 a month. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, products aren’t the only things you can save on. Hulu, one of the best streaming services for TV shows, movies, and live TV, is once again offering a can’t-miss deal for new subscribers.

Hulu’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal:

Available now through December 2: New subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported Basic Hulu subscription for just $1.99 a month.

That brings the total cost to a little under $24 for the entire year (a $48 savings). After the promotion ends, your subscription will cost $5.99 a month.

There are a couple of restrictions:

Only new Hulu subscribers – meaning brand-new subscribers and past subscribers whose subscriptions ended over 12 months ago – are eligible for this deal.

– meaning brand-new subscribers and past subscribers whose subscriptions ended over 12 months ago – are eligible for this deal. If you signed up for Hulu’s $0.99 promotion that ran during this time in 2018, you are not eligible for the new deal.

The 2019 Cyber Week deal is not as good as the 2018 deal, which gave new subscribers a yearlong subscription to the ad-supported version of Hulu for $0.99 a month, but it’s still a great deal overall.

You may also want to check out the Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN bundle, which allows you to get all three services for $12.99 a month. Read more about the bundle here.

Hulu FAQs:

Hulu plans and pricing

How much is Hulu? Normally, the Hulu Basic subscription (ad-supported) costs $5.99 a month, so you’ll save $4 a month, or $48 in total for the year. The Premium subscription (ad-free) costs $11.99 a month and there are also options to add Live TV or other services such as HBO or the newly launched Disney Plus to your Hulu subscription.

After the 12-month promotion ends, you’ll pay $5.99 a month.

What’s included in the Hulu deal?

If you qualify, you get access to all content on Hulu, which includes original programming like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old and new TV favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “This Is Us,” and movies spanning all genres. The timing of this deal is perfect – there are many entertaining Christmas movies you can start streaming immediately to get in the holiday spirit.

