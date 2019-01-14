Hulu has a new documentary about the disastrous Fyre Festival that captured the internet’s attention — watch the trailer

- source
- Hulu
- “Fyre Festival” was supposed to be a huge music festival for millennials in 2016 organized by Ja Rule and 26-year-old tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland.
- Instead, the three-day party, which cost thousands to attend, turned out to be a nightmare scenario with people stranded at a private beach in the Bahamas.
- Monday, Hulu released a trailer for a documentary about the Fyre Festival called “Fyre Fraud.“
- The trailer comes a few days after Netflix released a teaser for a similar documentary on the music festival.
- Hulu’s documentary features an exclusive interview with McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire-fraud charges in 2018.
- While the Netflix documentary will be available Friday, January 18, you can currently watch Hulu’s documentary now. Watch the full trailer for “Fyre Fraud” below.
