Hulu customers are furious after the company’s live TV service experienced an outage during the Democratic debate

Hulu’s live TV streaming service glitched on Wednesday night, interrupting viewers of the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their annoyance with Hulu.

Hulu Support tweeted out a fix on Thursday and suggested “power-cycling” devices, modems, and routers – meaning turn them off, unplug them, and restart them.

Hulu streamed the debate as part of its live TV service. According to Consumer Press, the interruption lasted for over one hour of the two-hour debate, getting resolved at its tail-end, around 10:40 p.m. ET. The Verge reported that alerts reading “error playing this video” and “playback failure” popped up during viewing.

@hulu_support @hulu Was trying to watch the DNC debate last night but Hulu had other plans for me ????????. #WTF #HuluDown going to look into YouTube TV #YouTube — Lily (@Lilyra115) June 27, 2019

Angry viewers warned the streaming service that errors during major live events would result in subscriber loss:

If you’re wondering if outages during important LIVE events will cause you to lose customers – the answer is YES! #demdebate #HuluDown — Raine LaChance (@rainelachance) June 27, 2019

Hulu Support tweeted a solution on Thursday morning in response to one user’s complaint that the same commercial was repeating on loop during the debate.

Hulu wrote that its developers “put a fix in place” and suggested users perform a “power-cycle” in order to “refresh your connection and start anew.” A power-cycle entails turning off, and unplugging your streaming device, modem, and router before restarting.

Hey there! we sincerely apologize for the trouble last night. Our developers were able to put a fix in place and get this issue all squared away. If you run into any further trouble after power-cycling your device (https://t.co/QTK0rOY6rs), give us a shout. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) June 27, 2019

Hulu did not respond to Business Insider for additional comment on the outage.

Hulu + Live TV, the platform’s subscription service for live television, offers over 60 channels for $45 per month. YouTube’s live streaming service, YouTube TV, is the same monthly price for over 70 channels.

Maybe I'll actually get to watch the debate tonight now that I got rid of #Hulu's "live" TV. I never liked it much anyway. YouTube TV is much better. — ImpeachTraitorTrump (@ImpeachDJT2017) June 27, 2019

Some viewers are contemplating a switch to YouTube TV in response to Hulu’s streaming error, however, they may not need to: The debate was actually streamed for free on YouTube on Wednesday, and part two with the rest of the candidates on Thursday night will be streamed for free as well.