Hulu is making a sequel TV series to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ — here’s everything we know

Hulu and MGM are developing a sequel TV series to “The Handmaid’s Tale” based on Margaret Atwood’s upcoming follow-up novel, “The Testaments.”

“The Testaments” has been praised by critics ahead of its September 10 release, and is shortlisted for the Booker prize.

Hulu is developing a sequel TV show to its hit Emmy-winning series, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The show, which is being codeveloped by MGM, will be based on Margaret Atwood’s upcoming novel, “The Testaments,” Hulu and MGM told Time. “The Testaments,” which is a follow-up to Atwood’s 1985 novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will be released on September 10.

Here is how publisher Random House describes the book:

“Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story more than fifteen years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has moved beyond Atwood’s book, which the first season is based on, and a fourth season is in the works. Hulu and MGM are in talks with showrunner Bruce Miller about how to best adapt “The Testaments,” according to Time.

“We’ve tried to hint at the wider world as much as possible in the show,” Miller told Time. “‘The Testaments’ really gives us much wider glimpses into other parts of the world.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” won the Emmy for outstanding drama series in 2017 for its first season. Reviews have been positive for its three seasons, but Rotten Tomatoes critic scores have dropped slightly from season to season. The first season received a 94% critic score, and the third season, which debuted in June, has an 82%.

Variety said “the show is stuck in a repetitive loop” during the third season.

Atwood’s “The Testaments” has received praise ahead of its release. Entertainment Weekly called it an “essential, moving thriller.” NPR called it “fast and even thrilling.” It has also been shortlisted for the esteemed literature award, the Booker prize.