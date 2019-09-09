Hulu is the best streaming service for high-quality TV and Netflix is a close second

caption “Stranger Things” source Netflix

Hulu and Netflix offer the most “high-quality” TV shows of five streaming services studied in an analysis provided to Business Insider by streaming search engine Reelgood.

Reelgood defined a high-quality series as anything with an 8.0 rating or higher on IMDB.

Hulu has 213 high quality shows, while Netflix has 203.

Amazon Prime Video has the largest library of TV shows, but falls short in regards to quality, according to the study.

In the streaming age, quantity often beats out quality. But for TV fans looking to spend money on the services offering the best shows, Netflix and Hulu are the right choice.

Streaming search engine Reelgood provided Business Insider an analysis of five streaming platforms – Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and Showtime – and Netflix and Hulu came out on top in regards to “high quality” TV shows.

Reelgood defined a high quality series as anything with an 8.0 rating or higher on IMDB.

Below are the numbers and a chart comparing all five services:

Hulu: 213

Netflix: 203

Prime Video: 142

HBO: 43

Showtime: 12

source Reelgood

Prime Video has the biggest library of TV shows with 2,317, while Netflix has 1,966 and Hulu has 1,931. But Prime video falls short when it comes to quality:

source Reelgood

Netflix’s original shows have dominated the Emmys in recent years, a sign that the streaming giant can develop its own quality shows without relying solely on licensed content. Netflix dethroned HBO as the network with the most amount of Emmy nominations in 2018, breaking HBO’s 17-year streak. HBO reclaimed the title this year, but Netflix still nabbed 117 nominations.

Hulu has also beefed up its original programming. Its hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the Emmy for outstanding drama series in 2017 and a sequel series is in development. Hulu has debuted several critically acclaimed new originals this year, including “Shrill,” “Pen15,” “The Act,” and “Ramy.”

