Video shows dozens of Florida beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer from a rip current

Video from WTVO shows dozens of beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer who got caught in a rip current in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

The Panama City Beach Police said in a statement that they had received multiple calls of swimmers in distress, due to the dangerous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

The incident happened on Sunday, when Tropical Storm Barry caused dangerous swimming conditions at beaches in the Panama City Beach, Florida, area.

While people were still allowed onto the beach, two red flags were flying, meaning that it was illegal to go in to the water due to the dangerous swimming conditions.

It’s unclear whether the swimmer the beachgoers were trying to save survived. A 67-year-old man died in area waters on the same day, according to WJHG. He has yet to be identified.

Panama City Beach Police said in a statement that they had received multiple calls of distressed swimmers on Sunday.

“The decision to ignore the warnings has impacts far beyond the swimmer that becomes distressed,” the statement read.

According to the NOAA, swimmers who are caught in a rip current should swim parallel to shore, or let the current carry them out to sea until it weakens.