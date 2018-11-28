13 human foods that you can feed to your dog

caption Your dog can eat some human treats. source Alex Beattie/Flickr

There are some foods that are better suited for dogs than others.

Bananas and watermelon, for example, are OK to feed your dog in moderation.

Here are 13 human foods that you can feel good about feeding to your dog.

Your dog might feel like a member of the family, but that doesn’t mean he can chow down all the foods you can. Dogs metabolize foods differently than people, which means certain treats that are completely safe for humans may be highly toxic to dogs.

Here are a few human foods that are safe for dogs to eat as well.

Apples are a safe and healthy treat for dogs.

caption Remove the apple seeds before giving them to your pup. source Paula Bronstein/Getty

Apples are a safe snack for dogs and contain plenty of beneficial fiber. They also contain vitamins and mineral that can help support a healthy digestive system. However, you should always remove any seeds before giving apples to dogs. Apple seeds contain cyanide, which is poisonous to both humans and dogs in large amounts.

Eggs are safe for dogs as long as they are fully cooked.

caption Be sure the eggs are fully cooked. source Tom Ipri/Wikimedia Commons

Eggs are a perfectly safe food for dogs as long as they are fully cooked, according to the American Kennel Club. It’s important to make sure that the whites have been cooked all the way through before serving them to your pup, as eating raw egg whites can cause a biotin deficient in dogs. When cooked, eggs are a good source of protein and can even calm an upset stomach.

Natural peanut butter is okay for dogs, but sugar-free varieties should be avoided.

caption Stick to peanut butter without sugar-free sweeteners. source mrsdkrebs/Flickr

Peanut butter can actually be a good source of protein and vitamin B for people and pooches alike. When feeding your dog peanut butter, the American Kennel Club recommended sticking to raw, unsalted varieties. Sugar-free peanut butter can contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

Bananas are safe for dogs and high in fiber.

caption Bananas might give your pup needed fiber. source Sandra Mu/Getty Images

It’s okay to serve your dog a slice or two of banana a as a sweet treat, according to the American Kennel Club. You can also mix some mashed banana with your dog’s regular food to make it more appetizing and add fiber. However, bananas are high in sugar and should not be served regularly.

Corn is fine as long as it’s off the cob.

caption Always remove the kernels before feeding corn to your dog. source Flickr / bitzi

Your dog is fine to snack on corn in moderate amounts. When it comes to corn, the American Kennel Club recommended serving this veggie off the cob to prevent choking or gastrointestinal obstruction. Keep corn servings to less than two tablespoons per day.

Specially prepared watermelon is safe for dogs.

caption Watermelon shouldn’t be given to your dog until the seeds are removed. source Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Watermelon is a safe pup treat as long as it is served without the rind and seeds, according to the American Kennel Club. The red part of the watermelon is high in vitamin and vitamin C, but the rind and seeds might present a choking hazard if not removed.

You can safely feed your dog fresh pineapple in moderation.

caption Pineapple is OK in moderation. source INSIDER/Kristen Griffin

Most dogs are fine eating small amounts of fresh pineapple, according to the American Kennel Club. Pineapple is a nutrient-dense snack that can benefit your dog’s health as long as it’s served in moderation. Too much pineapple may lead to nausea and diarrhea in dogs.

Blueberries are actually great snacks for dogs.

caption They are low in calories and provide plenty of nutrition. source Pixabay

Because they are low in calories. small in size, and packed with vitamins, blueberries make for a healthy dog treat, according to the American Kennel Club. They also provide minerals and antioxidants that may help fight disease and keep your dog active for longer.

Dogs can eat small amounts of bread.

caption Bread is full of carbs, which can put your dog on the path to obesity if you are not careful. source niki georgiev/Flickr

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can eat small amounts of bread on occasion. Though it won’t hurt your pup, bread offers no nutritional value to dogs and store-bought varieties can contain potentially harmful preservatives.

Feeding your pup a few cashews is okay.

caption Cashews are high in fat so should be given to your dog in moderation. source Wikimedia Commons

The American Kennel Club advised that cashews won’t harm dogs and are actually a good source of calcium, magnesium, and proteins. However, their high caloric content might lead to weight gain. Dogs should not be fed salted cashews. People should be especially careful feeding dogs lots of cashews because they are high in fat and high-fat diets can lead to pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that requires the immediate attention of a veterinarian.

Raw pumpkin is okay to serve to dogs.

caption It’s the perfect holiday treat for your dog. source marysalome/Flickr

Pumpkin is actually a healthy snack for dogs, as it’s full of vitamins and nutrients that support overall health and weight loss. The Animal Humane Society recommended serving raw, mashed pumpkin to dogs as a special treat.

A bite of turkey is fine, but don’t give your dogs turkey legs or skin.

caption Stick to the white meat when feeding your dog. source Shannon Jordan/ Shutterstock

As the Animal Human Society advised, the high-fat content in turkey skin can cause pancreatitis in dogs and turkey bones can lead to gastrointestinal tract obstructions. However, a bite or two of plain, unseasoned turkey is fine for both cats and dogs.

Sweet potatoes are well-tolerated by dogs.

caption Sweet potatoes might actually be helpful for your dog. source Mike Mozart/Flickr

Sweet potatoes can be offered to dogs plain or cooked, according to the Animal Humane Society. Though they are full of vitamins and fiber, you should be sure to serve them without salt or seasoning.

