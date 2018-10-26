caption This is what 1,000 human teeth looks like. source Gregory L. Williams Jr./Facebook

Roughly 1,000 human teeth were found in the wall of a building in Valdosta, Georgia.

Evidently, the commercial building was first used as a dentist’s office in the early 1900s.

This is reportedly the third building filled with teeth to be found in Georgia.

Police say they have no plans to investigate the trend.

On Tuesday, construction workers in Valdosta, Georgia discovered about 1,000 human teeth stored in a second-floor wall of a commercial building, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.

A photo of the buried teeth was posted to Facebook by Gregory L. Williams Jr, where it went viral.

Naturally, Facebook commenters questioned how the teeth could have gotten there.

“That’s really creepy!” one person remarked. “Somebody found the tooth fairy’s stash!” someone else wrote. “Probably a dentist office was there,” another person speculated.

And as it turns out, the building previously housed a dentist’s office, per the Valdosta Daily Times.

Harry Evans, a researcher for the Historical Society, told the outlet that the building was first built in 1900 – and its first tenant was a dentist. The building was later occupied by a second dentist. The building, Evans said, was occupied by dentists until about 1930.

Hence, the teeth.

This is the third building in Georgia that previously housed a dentist’s office where teeth were found in a wall. Teeth were previously founding in two former dentist’s offices in the cities of Greensboro and Carrolton.

And, as they say, three times and it’s a trend.

“I’m not sure if it was a common practice between dentists at that time, but it’s very strange that there were two other people that said, ‘Hey, we’ve had that happen, too,'” Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director, told the Valdosta Daily Times.

A Valdosta Police Department Lieutenant told the outlet they are not investigating the recent findings.

“Nothing has been reported to us yet; so far, we have not been notified or have located any evidence of a crime,” he said.

Gregory L. Williams Jr. didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

