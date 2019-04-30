The 25 humanities majors with the highest salaries

caption Journalism majors earn an average salary of $75,800 a year. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Using data from Payscale and OneClass, we found the 25 humanities majors with the highest average salaries.

Various majors yield high salaries by mid-career, but one of the most common was foreign-language majors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

College majors in the humanities can be some of the most rewarding for students, but who knew they could also lead to great salaries?

Using data that OneClass compiled from Payscale, we found the 25 college majors in the humanities with the highest average mid-career salaries. We also noted early career salaries, possible careers with that major, and a job satisfaction rating for each major. Throughout the list, foreign-language majors proved time and again to be some of the most lucrative, including French, Japanese, Chinese, and Italian.

If you’re still deciding whether or not to major in the humanities, you don’t necessarily have to sacrifice a large salary to do what inspires you. And if you already graduated with a degree in the humanities, you may find your career on this list.

Exercise physiology majors earn an average mid-career salary of $71,100 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Exercise physiologist, personal trainer, strength and conditioning coach, exercise specialist.

Early career pay: $38,600

Job Satisfaction: 72%

Source: Zippia

Mass communication majors earn an average mid-career salary of $71,300 a year

source Eva-Katalin/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Public relations specialists, meeting/event planner, college alumni and development officers, media planner, social media manager, human resources specialist.

Early career pay: $41,300

Job Satisfaction: 45%

Source: The Balance Careers

Linguistics majors earn an average mid-career salary of $73,500 a year

source picture alliance/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: English-as-a-foreign-language teacher, lexicographer, publishing copy-editor/proofreader, speech and language therapist, teaching assistant.

Early career pay: $47,900

Job Satisfaction: 40%

Source: Prospects

Digital media majors earn an average mid-career salary of $75,000 a year

source Reuters

Possible jobs with this major: Media planner, multimedia specialist, program researcher, broadcasting/film/video, public relations officer, runner, broadcasting/film/video, social media manager.

Early career pay: $42,300

Job Satisfaction: 36%

Source: Prospects

Journalism majors earn an average mid-career salary of $75,800 a year

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Journalist, managing editor, publications editor.

Early career pay: $42,600

Job Satisfaction: 42%

Source: Payscale

Technical writing majors earn an average mid-career salary of $76,700 a year

source Compassionate Eye Foundation/Gary Burchell/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Content developers, content writers, documentation specialists, information designers, information developers, manual writers, policy writers.

Early career pay: $49,900

Job Satisfaction: 45%

Source: Raise Me

History majors earn an average mid-career salary of $77,200 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Non-profit development coordinator, secondary school teacher, middle school teacher.

Early career pay: $44,000

Job Satisfaction: 45%

Source: Payscale

Urban studies majors earn an average mid-career salary of $77,400 a year

source Resolution Productions/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Development associate, research assistant, regional planner, city planner, housing inspector.

Early career pay: $46,900

Job Satisfaction: 58%

Source: University of Minnesota

Comparative literature majors earn an average mid-career salary of $77,800 a year

source Alistair Berg/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Pubic relations (PR) specialist, web content specialist, news reporter, proposal manager.

Early career pay: $44,600

Job Satisfaction: 46%

Source: Payscale

English literature majors earn an average mid-career salary of $78,300 a year

source Boston Globe/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Content marketing manager, writer, communications director, library assistant, grant writer, copywriter, journalist.

Early career pay: $43,600

Job Satisfaction: 44%

Source: Payscale

Drama majors earn an average mid-career salary of $78,800 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Actor, community arts worker, dancer, drama therapist, music therapist, theatre director, arts administrator, broadcast presenter, film director.

Early career pay: $44,000

Job Satisfaction: 49%

Source: Prospects

Chinese language majors earn an average mid-career salary of $78,900 a year

source Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Chinese instructor, English instructor, subtitler or transcriber, research analyst, translator or interpreter, global marketing specialist.

Early career pay: $50,000

Job Satisfaction: 43%

Source: FluentU

French language majors earn an average mid-career salary of $80,200 a year

source skynesher/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Journalist, assistant buyer, translator, human resources manager, development director.

Early career pay: $44,700

Job Satisfaction: 50%

Source: Zippia

Fashion-design majors earn an average mid-career salary of $80,500 a year

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Fashion designer, retail buyer, retail manager, retail merchandiser, stylist, textile designer, visual merchandiser.

Early career pay: $43,800

Job Satisfaction: 28%

Source: Prospects

Textile design majors earn an average mid-career salary of $81,600 a year

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Weaver, quality assurance inspector for textiles, freelance textile artist, home furnishings textile design, product developer for interior design, fashion textile designer.

Early career pay: $44,400

Job Satisfaction: 38%

Source: The Art Career Project

Philosophy majors earn an average mid-career salary of $86,000 a year

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Editorial assistant, paralegal, public policy, non-profit development coordinator, journalist, copywriter.

Early career pay: $48,200

Job Satisfaction: 37%

Source: One Day One Job

Cinema studies majors earn an average mid-career salary of $87,200 a year

source KONTROLAB/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Broadcast presenter, film director, location manager, program researcher, broadcasting/film/video, television camera operator, television/film/video producer, television production coordinator.

Early career pay: $41,300

Job Satisfaction: 45%

Source: Prospects

Italian language majors earn an average mid-career salary of $87,500 a year

source Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Journalism, translator/interpreter, language teacher, non-profit development coordinator.

Early career pay: $50,700

Job Satisfaction: 29%

Source: FluentU

German language majors earn an average mid-career salary of $88,300 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Personal banker, claims adjuster, recruitment manager, translator, investment banker, digital strategist.

Early career pay: $47,000

Job Satisfaction: 41%

Source: Zippia

(Tie) Product design majors earn an average mid-career salary of $89,800 a year

source Looking Glass

Possible jobs with this major: Furniture designers, package designers, toy designers.

Early career pay: $53,200

Job Satisfaction: 39%

Source: RaiseMe

(Tie) Industrial design majors earn an average mid-career salary of $89,800 a year

source Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Possible jobs with this major: Automobile designers, bank note designers, bicycle designers, car body designers, ceramic designers, rug designers, snowboard designers, textile designers.

Early career pay: $50,800

Job Satisfaction: 36%

Source: RaiseMe

Advertising design majors earn an average mid-career salary of $89,900 a year

source pistolseven/Shutterstock

Possible jobs with this major: Promotions manager, advertising sales representative, film and video editor, marketing manager, graphic designer.

Early career pay: $47,900

Job Satisfaction: 27%

Source: Learn How to Become

Politics majors earn an average mid-career salary of $93,600 a year

source Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock

Possible jobs with this major: Policy analyst, paralegal/legal assistant, intelligence analyst, non-profit development coordinator.

Early career pay: $48,100

Job Satisfaction: 52%

Source: Payscale

European history majors earn an average mid-career salary of $94,600 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Non-profit development coordinator, secondary school teacher, middle school teacher, college professor.

Early career pay: $49,000

Job Satisfaction: 39%

Source: Payscale

Japanese language majors earn an average mid-career salary of $106,400 a year

source Kyodo News/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Translator/interpreter, teacher/professor, diplomat, flight attendant.

Early career pay: $50,700

Job Satisfaction: 32%

Source: FluentU