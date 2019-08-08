This $300,000 luxury Hummer features quilted leather seats and only 12 are being made — take a look inside

caption Mil-Spec Automotive source Mil-Spec Automotive

Mil-Spec Automotive released the model 007 bespoke H1 Hummer.

The $297,541 vehicle includes upgrades like quilted leather seats and a 500-horsepower engine built in-house.

Mil-Spec Automotive recently released the details of their new model 007 H1, a custom bespoke Hummer with a $297,541 price tag.

Mil-Spec takes apart Hummer H1 models and restomods them to fit their client’s requests. This specific 007 model was commissioned by a buyer who wanted to keep the classic H1 exterior appearance, focusing instead on interior and drive upgrades.

“The Hummer was an off-road brand that was not really focused on that luxury-vehicle experience,” Mil-Spec President Chris Van Scyofc said in a press release. “We’re giving the Hummer H1 an actual lease on life, and additionally an actual extension on its life.”

The 007 H1 is fitted with a 500-horsepower turbo-diesel engine that was built in-house, offsetting its 6-piston brake package and a six-speed automatic transmission. To compare, the 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha has a 300-horsepower engine.

The vehicle has every performance option Mil-Spec offers, giving the H1 modern upgrades while still maintaining the timeless Hummer appearance and function. It’s also fitted with military Humvee heavy-duty axle shafts and portal hubs, as well as an integrated hitch, trailer plugs, and a reverse camera for functionality. Mil-Spec also deleted the factory four-wheel-drive setting, replacing it with a transfer case typically found in late-model GM pickup trucks. This H1 is one of the 12 customized Hummers Mil-Spec will be building in its “Launch Edition” lineup by 2020 – take a look:

The H1 Hummer Launch Edition #007, pictured, has a price tag of $297,541.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

Mil-Spec strips down the donor H1 body and rebuilds it by hand after restoring the parts.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

“The exterior of the Hummer is something that really doesn’t need to be changed. It’s only important to enhance the vehicle,” Mil-Spec CIO/Lead Designer Ian Broekman said when announcing the design.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

Mil-Spec used Momo Prototipo Steering Wheels.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

Quilted stitching and custom lumbar supports were added per request of the buyer.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

The Executive Interior Package upgrade included Nappa leather upholstery that covers the seats.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

Mil-Spec used a Kevlar-infused exterior coating and semi-gloss powder-coated accents on the vehicle.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

The vehicle was redesigned with a triple-black color theme.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

Only 12 of the vehicles are being made for the initial “Launch Lineup.” Prospective buyers can reach out directly on <a href=”http://www.milspecauto.com/the-launch-edition”>the Mil-Spec website.</a>