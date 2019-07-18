Hummus recall over listeria concerns includes nearly 90 types sold at Harris Teeter, Lidl, 7-Eleven, and more

caption Pita Pal is recalling 87 types of hummus. source BI/Australia

Pita Pal has recalled 87 types of hummus over potential listeria contamination.

The affected products were made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019 and sold under brands including Harris Teeter, Lidl, Bucee’s, 7-Eleven’s 7-Select, Lantana, Schnuck’s, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, and more. The products were distributed to stores across the US and United Arab Emirates.

Houston-based Pita Pal said it was issuing the recall out of caution after a Food and Drug Administration inspection identified listeria bacteria in a manufacturing facility.

None of its finished products have tested positive for listeria, the company said.

Listeria bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.