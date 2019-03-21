12 people you probably forgot were in the ‘Hunger Games’ movies

caption Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” source Lionsgate

The first installment of “The Hunger Games” hit theaters on March 23, 2012. The success of the action-packed dystopian movie resulted in three sequels, all based on novels written by Suzanne Collins.

Although the films primarily focused on characters portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence (who played Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), and Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), some other notable actors appeared in the franchise.

Here are 12 stars you probably forgot were in “The Hunger Games” movies.

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie portrayed Commander Lyme in “Mockingjay: Part 2.”

caption Gwendoline Christie as Commander Lyme. source Lionsgate

Commander Lyme, a previous victor of the Hunger Games, was part of District 2 and assisted in the second rebellion.

Fellow “GoT” star Natalie Dormer also appeared in the franchise.

caption Natalie Dormer as Cressida. source Lionsgate

She played a film director who followed Katniss’ adventures as the leader of the rebellion.

Evan Ross joined the franchise during “Mockingjay: Part 1” as a cameraman named Messalla.

caption Evan Ross as Messalla. source Lionsgate

He was Cressida’s assistant and they filmed propaganda shots.

When Katniss became the face of the rebellion, Mahershala Ali’s character, Boggs, protected her.

caption Mahershala Ali as Boggs. source Lionsgate

He stayed close to Katniss and guarded her while filming propaganda videos.

“Daredevil” star Elden Henson played an Avox named Pollux.

caption Elden Henson as Pollux. source Lionsgate

Because the Capitol cut his tongue out, Pollux couldn’t speak.

“Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright portrayed Beetee, a Hunger Games winner who was skilled when it came to technology.

caption Jeffrey Wright as Beetee. source Lionsgate

Beetee, Wiress, Katniss, and Peeta formed an alliance when they competed in the 75th Hunger Games (also known as the third Quarter Quell).

Julianne Moore starred as “Mockingjay” villain Alma Coin.

caption Julianne Moore as President Coin in “Mockingjay: Part 2.” source Lionsgate

After Katniss found out that President Coin was responsible for the death of her younger sister and other civilians, she shot her with an arrow.

“Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig played Cato, a self-proclaimed “vicious” competitor.

caption Alexander Ludwig as Cato in “The Hunger Games.” source Lionsgate

He was from District 2 and participated in the Hunger Games with Clove.

Alan Ritchson, who stars on DC’s “Titans,” played Gloss in “Catching Fire.”

caption Alan Ritchson as Gloss in “Catching Fire.” source Lionsgate

Gloss and his sister, Cashmere, competed in the third Quarter Quell, representing District 1.

Jack Quaid played District 1 tribute Marvel in “The Hunger Games.”

caption Jack Quaid as Marvel. source Lionsgate

In the movie, he was skilled at throwing spears.

Sam Claflin played District 4’s Finnick Odair.

caption Sam Claflin as Finnick Odair in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” source Lionsgate

When Finnick was 14 years old, he made history as the youngest person ever to win the Hunger Games.

In “The Hunger Games,” Leven Rambin portrayed Glimmer.

caption Leven Rambin as Glimmer in “The Hunger Games.” source Lionsgate

Glimmer and District 1 partner Marvel were part of the the “Career pack.”