An ‘exhausted’ polar bear turned up in a Russian village 434 miles from its home

- source
- alinaukolova/Instagram
- A polar bear turned up in the Russian village of Tilichiki.
- Experts think the bear could have ended up in the village, which is 434 miles from its home, by drifting there on an ice floe.
- He has not been aggressive.
- Locals have been welcoming to the hungry, “exhausted” bear, and have offered it food.
- Local authorities are planning to execute a rescue mission this week.
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
A polar bear has ended up pretty far from home – and he’s giving locals quite the spook.
This week, the estimated 2-year-old bear was spotted in the Russian village of Tilichiki on the country’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The bear has been seen roaming around the village, which is 434 miles from his home in Chukotka, CNN reports.
Experts think the bear traveled such a far way by drifting there on an ice floe.
View this post on Instagram
#УкоLife ⠀ Наш местный Умка ♥️ ⠀ Этому медведю, примерно два года. Он остался тут, потому, что очень истощен и обессилен. Вчера пытался поймать нерпу, но она вырвалась и уплыла. Не знаю, кого из этих двоих мне больше жаль.. ⠀ Местная полиция отреагировала сразу же, сообщив в город о незваном госте. Его, должны были перевезти подальше от людей, предварительно усыпив. Но, то ли в городе не нашлось снотворного, то ли пистолета для этих ампул, история белого мишки зависла на четыре дня, так как ответа ждут из самой Москвы. ????????♀️ ⠀ А пока малыш живет около посёлка, местные жители подкидывают ему рыбу. Удивительно, как совершенно обычные люди, с небольшими зарплатами, готовы поделиться едой, с диким и опасным зверем, проявляя сострадание и заботу. В то время, как кто-то, отваливает кучу денег что бы из развлечения пострелять в них. А позже, рассказывая о своем превосходстве, лежа на выделанной шкуре зверя у камина, попивать вино. ⠀ Кстати, убивать белых медведей запрещено, за это садят в тюрьму. И не удивительно, ведь по данным Всемирного фонда дикой природы, сейчас в мире насчитывается 20-25 тысяч особей белых медведей, и к 2050 году популяция может сократиться на две трети. И самая большая угроза – браконьеры. ⠀ Белый медведь занесен в Международную Красную книгу и в Красную книгу России. Это самый крупный хищный зверь на планете! ⠀ Пока дальнейшая судьба мишки не известна, но будем надеяться, что у него все сложится очень хорошо! ⠀ #камчатка#тиличики#белыймедведь#камчаткановости#медведь#kamchatka#kamchatkalife#bear#whitebear#дикаяприрода#alinaukolova#tilichiki#заливкорфа#тихийокеан#корф#олюторскийрайон#верхниетиличики#фотографприроды#naturephotography#nationalgeographic#madrussians#polarbear
The bear “is exhausted, not aggressive,” Alina Ukolova, who saw the bear, told CNN.
Read more: Hungry, hungry alligators are invading a Florida neighborhood in search of food
Those who have seen the bear have reportedly welcomed the bear to the neighborhood by feeding it fish. This, evidently, helped.
“Today it felt better and went hunting,” Ukolova said.
View this post on Instagram
#УкоLife ⠀ ⠀ Послеобеденный сон♥️ ⠀ Умка стал активнее! Даже ушел куда-то сегодня ????????♀️ думаем, что охотиться! Это хорошая новость! Значит все наладится! ⠀ Перевозить планируют в субботу ???? Совсем скоро малыш будет в родных краях???????? ⠀ #камчатка#тиличики#белыймедведь#камчаткановости#медведь#kamchatka#kamchatkalife#bear#whitebear#дикаяприрода#alinaukolova#tilichiki#заливкорфа#тихийокеан#корф#олюторскийрайон#верхниетиличики#фотографприроды#naturephotography#nationalgeographic#madrussians#polarbear
Experts say the bear, who at this stage in development would typically be near its mother, ended up in Tilichiki because of climate change.
“Due to climate change, the Arctic is getting warmer, hunting environment gets smaller and less convenient,” Vladimir Chuprov of Greenpeace told the Associated Press. “The ice is receding, and polar bears look for new ways to survive. And the easiest way is coming to people.”
A plan has been set in motion to execute a rescue mission this week. Authorities in Kamchatka are mobilized to sedate the bear and airlift it back to Chukotka, according to the AP.
- Read more:
- An oil rig crew rescued a dog they found swimming 135 miles offshore
- A hiker thought he rescued a puppy. It was actually a coyote.
- A man is riding his bike around the world – and he’s carrying a kitten on his back as he goes
- People are obsessed with this human-sized dog that’s pretty much a real-life direwolf