Hunter Biden has agreed to pay child support to the Arkansas woman he fathered a child with while he was also dating his brother’s widow

Hunter Biden on Monday agreed to pay child support to the mother of his lovechild in Arkansas.

Lunden Alexis Roberts gave birth to Biden’s child in August 2018, but took legal action in May 2019 after Biden stopped paying child support.

A DNA test in November 2019 identified Biden as the father. Biden had denied being the father in initial court filings.

Biden agreed to backpay child support to November 2018. The amount is not know, and was redacted in the court order on Monday.

Hunter Biden has agreed to pay child support to the mother of his child in Arkansas, and backpay 13 months of missed installments.

An agreed order from Independence County Circuit Court released on Monday said Biden had agreed to a deal with Lunden Alexis Roberts, who mothered Biden’s child in August 2018.

Judge Holly Meyer, however, noted that she couldn’t narrow down what was appropriate for Biden to pay in child support “based off the defendant’s income” because she “lacks sufficient information.”

Biden will backpay child support to November 2018 and pay Roberts’ legal fees, according to the order. He will pay child support from February 1, 2020, and on the first of every month.

Roberts first filed a petition for paternity and child support in May 2019, and requested that Biden pay healthcare for the child.

Legal council for Roberts said that she only filed because of Biden’s “refusal to continue to support his child.”

She asked for $11,058 in fees, and filed a petition for paternity and child support, court filings show.

In November 2019, a DNA test confirmed “with scientific certainty” that Biden was the father.

Biden had previously denied being the father in an August 2019 court filing. He is yet to comment publicly.

“He’s doing the right thing by finally stepping up and paying what he should’ve been paying,” Roberts’ attorney, Clinton Lancaster told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“He’s going to begin paying monthly child support. He’s going to pay retroactive child support back to November of 2018. And he’s going to pay attorney’s fees and costs.”

Roberts met Biden while studying at George Washington University, her lawyers said.

After Roberts appealed to the court, Biden is to face contempt proceedings after he failed to give the courts relevant financial documents.

His case will be heard on March 1, unless he provides the information, according to the court order.

Biden’s relationship history is complicated. In 2017, he finalized his divorce from Kathleen Biden, his wife of more than 20 years, after she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs.

That year, he started dating Hallie Biden, his brother Beau’s widow and the mother of his niece and nephew.