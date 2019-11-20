A DNA test revealed Hunter Biden fathered a baby with another woman while he was dating his brother’s widow

caption Hunter Biden source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

A DNA test has confirmed that Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is the father of a baby living with its mother in Arkansas.

A ruling filed in Independence County, Arkansas, said Biden was “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” according to the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette.

Biden had previously denied being the baby’s father.

The baby’s mother, Luden Alexis Roberts, filed a petition for paternity and child support in May. She said she had been in a relationship with Biden that resulted in a baby, which was born in August 2018.

A DNA test confirmed that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby that he had previously denied having, according a court filing first reported on by the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette.

In the ruling filed in Independence County, Arkansas, on behalf of the baby’s mother, Luden Alexis Roberts, the DNA test determined that Biden was the baby’s father “with scientific certainty.”

Biden is “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing said. He has yet to comment publicly on the ruling.

Biden, who is former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, had previously denied all allegations that he was the father of Roberts’ child.

Roberts had filed a petition for paternity, child support, and a request for Biden to pay healthcare for the child in May. She said she and Biden had once been in a relationship, and it resulted in a child born in August 2018, according to the Daily Beast.

The ruling also delves into Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, saying he is “considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump the ballot in 2020.”

It says that members of the Biden family are protected by the US Secret Service, suggesting that the child would also need protection.