‘Huntress’ faces backlash for shooting goats in Scotland and posting pictures of it on social media

A Florida-based hunter and TV personality is being criticized for shooting a wild goat in Scotland and then posing with it on social media.

On Tuesday, Larysa Switlyk, a self-described “hardcore huntress” who hosts the program “Larysa Unleashed,” shared several photos of herself with animals she had ostensibly shot while visiting the island of Islay in Scotland – including a goat.

“Beautiful wild goat here on the Island of Islay in Scotland,” she captioned the photo. “Such a fun hunt!!”

She described the chase to her followers, writing: “We hunted hard for a big one for 2 days and finally got on this group. Made a perfect 200-yard shot.”

According to the BBC, in Scotland, goats are considered an invasive, nonnative species, and hunting them is legal on private land.

Switlyk also shared photos of herself with a stag and ram and of her hunting companion, who she referred to as Jason, with a goat.

Switlyk has received backlash for the photos

People online were taken aback. As Switlyk has disabled comments on Instagram, the pictures brought in more of a response on Twitter.

It was there that they caught the attention of Michael Russell, a member of Scottish Parliament for the region. Russell told the BBC that he considers the pictures “horrific.”

He also retweeted one of Switlyk’s posts, saying that he is reaching out to Roseanna Cunningham, Scotland’s secretary for environment, climate change, and land reform, to ensure that if hunting excursions like this are “actually happening on Islay,” they are “stopped immediately.”

As the local member of @ScotParl I am raising this as a matter of urgency with @strathearnrose – if this is actually happening on #Islay , and laid on by some sort of tour company I would want to see it stopped immediately https://t.co/wnr0yJ6n4A — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) October 24, 2018

While Russell told the outlet that “deer culling and deer stalking is established on the island and it’s a necessary thing to do” for population control, he said “to see people in camouflage with highly powered sniper rifles rejoicing at the killing of a goat, let alone a ram, is simply unacceptable.”

And he’s not the only one who took issue with the photos.

Some people are disturbed and upset.

Travelled to the other side of the world to shoot a goat. Well done ya roaster. — Jay H (@jay_mfc) October 24, 2018

Sick! Stay away from Scotland and our animals. — cheeky40???????????????????????????????????????????? (@drmcq2013) October 24, 2018

Others think it was misleading for Switlyk to categorize her experience in Islay as a “hunt.”

A hunt? What a joke.

These lovely creatures on Islay are hard to avoid and some quite tame. On holiday there they would gently graze around the wild garden and ignore us as we headed out on walks. So…this is bullshit obviously. — maria (@Baldybaine) October 24, 2018

You killed a goat? Some challenge, some man. What next a hamster or maybe a tortoise. You really are pathetic. — MakeAmericaWaitAgain (@MakeAmericaWait) October 24, 2018

???????????? never seen anything so funny. I live on Islay and you can catch those goats by hand and tickle them to death if you wanted. What a saddo ????????????????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — Scotlander (@gavceltic) October 24, 2018

I photographed these wonderful, peaceful creatures in July as they were freely roaming The Oa on #islay. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/Zj2t80YlyM — giardino (@giardino) October 24, 2018

I consume animal products and am quite relaxed about it, but shooting a wild goat for fun???? What sad individuals you must be. If that's your idea of pleasure I genuinely think you ought to get some help. — Simon Garrett ???? (@simonjgarrett) October 24, 2018

Hunting a goat? Are you for real? What is wrong with you? — Liz Summerill #GTTO (@Lizzyiris1963) October 24, 2018

Killing a goat with a gun is about as impressive as beating it at chess. It's really no achievement at all. Shoot some cans or something. — Gavin Deichen (@gdeichen) October 24, 2018

Actress and activist Mia Farrow also chimed in, suggesting that Switlyk “try shooting with a camera” instead of a gun.

You have a gun. The goat did not. This is not sport its slaughter. You should get help in understsnding why killing is “fun” for you. Try shooting with a camera. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 24, 2018

As did actress and writer Sue Perkins, formerly of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Yep, a beautiful wild goat indeed. And then you killed it. — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) October 24, 2018

At the time of this post, it didn’t appear that Switlyk had addressed the backlash.

According to her website, “it was not until later in life that she found true love and zeal for hunting.”

“Larysa wants to encourage the public, especially kids and females, to go hunting and experience the great outdoors,” her website says. “Whether it’s teaching them to shoot a gun for the first time, or hunting alongside her for an amazing trophy, it will be nothing less than an extreme adventure!”

Switlyk isn’t the only person to face pushback for hunting photos. Recently, an Idaho wildlife official resigned after bragging about shooting a family of baboons and sharing photos of other animals he’d killed on a trip to Africa.

Switlyk and Russell didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

