Hurricane Barry knocks out power for over 46,000 people, or 50 percent of customers, in coastal Louisiana counties

As Category 1 Hurricane Barry closes in on Louisiana, a tidal surge is causing flooding in residential areas and heavy winds and rain have led to widespread power outages along the coast.

A power outage tracker shows over 50 percent of tracked customers in Terrebonne County and Assumption County have lost power so far, with numbers rising in surrounding areas.

The United States Coast Guard tweeted that it had already rescued “multiple people from flooded areas” Saturday morning, and warned residents in areas at risk of flooding to evacuate.

Power outages tracking tool PowerOutage.US reports over 50 percent of customers in Terrebonne County and Assumption County have lost power so far, with numbers on the rise in both coastal and inland counties. The tropical storm was officially upgraded to a hurricane before 11 AM Saturday morning, with more than 46,000 people left without power.

Flooding was reported outside Mobile, Alabama, and in residential areas around Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, where a tidal surge caused widespread flooding, according to The New Orleans Advocate reporter Faimon Roberts.

Damage to homes and buildings from winds was also reported in Bayou Vista, Louisiana.

NEW VIDEO: Damage to homes and buildings in Bayou Vista, Louisiana from Barry's winds #LAwx pic.twitter.com/LoVoWwYjod — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 13, 2019

Large trees have been reported falling in residential areas due to strong winds.

Large tree falls on top of Houma home around 4 an on Lafayette Street. You can clearly see the tree in the daylight. Neighbors tell us everyone inside the home is ok. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/VFii9G79DL — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) July 13, 2019

Flights in and out of the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans were canceled Saturday morning as the storm became stronger, with experts predicting Barry damages could reach up to $8 to $10 billion, based on an analysis of expected flooding.

The United States Coast Guard evacuated 12 people from the small coastal Isle de Jean Charles around 4:30 AM, and the Coast Guard tweeted for residents in areas prone to flooding to evacuate, as its “ability to conduct rescues diminishes as the storm approaches and may be non-existent at times.”

#USCG crews rescued multiple people from flooded areas this morning. Our ability to conduct rescues diminishes as the storm approaches and may be non-existent at times. Evacuate flood prone areas if safe to do so. #Barry #BarryResponse #USCGBarryResponse — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) July 13, 2019

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul tweeted that the River Center Baton Rouge is undergoing preparations to become a shelter, with portable toilets and washing stations being set up.

A Category 1 hurricane is defined as having winds from 74 to 95 miles per hour, with minor damage predicted. Heavy rains may pose a greater threat than winds, with up to 20 inches of rain expected in areas in coastal Louisiana, with some isolated areas predicted to receive up to 25 inches of rainfall. A storm surge of up to six feet is forecasted, testing Mississippi River levees at historic water heights.