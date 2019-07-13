A car sank into the sand at an Alabama beach after its owner parked close to the shore ahead of Hurricane Barry

source Fox 10

A car started to sink into the sand at a beach on Dauphin Island, Alabama on Friday when then-Tropical Storm Barry caused tides to rise suddenly.

Barry is now a Category 1 hurricane and has made landfall in Louisiana.

The owner of the car called a tow truck, but they were unable to get it out.

An early accident caused by Hurricane Barry happened on Friday in Alabama, while the then-tropical storm was still swirling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Early Friday, a car that had been parked near the beach on Dauphin Island, Alabama started sinking into the sand when the storm caused tides to rise suddenly.

The owner of the car, Garrett Young, told Fox 10 that he called a tow truck around 3 a.m., but they couldn’t rescue his 2013 Dodge Charger.

“You can’t help but be upset,” he said. “We got out here we did everything we could, we broke a couple straps trying to get it out.”

Dauphin Island is located about 30 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

Young arrived on the island on Thursday for a vacation.

“After an hour of watching the sand get higher and higher and higher, you can’t do much and it’s just helpless,” he said.

On Saturday morning, Barry strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana.