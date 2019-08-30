Stores in Florida are running out of water and dealing with massive lines as locals stockpile ahead of Hurricane Dorian

caption People in Florida face long lines outside a Costco in Broward County, south Florida. source CBS4 Miami

Stores in Florida such as Costco and Publix are running out of water and dealing with long lines as residents rush to panic-buy basic goods ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and advised residents to stockpile seven days of goods including food, water and medicine.

Dorian is currently a category 2 hurricane, but is expected to intensify to a category 4 as it heads towards the US, with landfall likely in Florida on Sunday, according to the NOAA.

Stores in Florida are running out of water and dealing with massive lines as residents stockpile supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Local news channel CBS4 Miami reported that shoppers flocking to superstores like Costco and Publix faced delays and empty shelves as they looked to stock up before the hurricane makes landfall over the Labor Day weekend.

“I’ve never seen anything like this ever,” one Costco shopper told the channel.

According to the Associated Press, Josefine Larrauri, a retired translator, found that at a branch of Publix in Miami the water shelves were empty.

She said was told by employees that they were uncertain as to whether a restock would be happening before the hurricane arrives. “I feel helpless because the whole coast is threatened,” she told AP.

Dorian is currently a category 2 hurricane, but is expected to intensify to a category 4 as it heads towards the US, with landfall expected in Florida on Sunday, according to the NOAA.

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian, and encouraged locals to stockpile on basic goods.

“Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster,” he said.

As they faced queues and shortages, many Floridians shared pictures and videos of their experiences on social media.

One Twitter user warned shoppers on Thursday not to head to the Costco in Davie, Florida as they had run out of water.

#HurricaneDorian update for south Florida, Costco in Davie FL ran out of water don’t know when’s more coming back, pass the word — brian gonzalez (@Traplordbgo) August 29, 2019

Outside the Davie Costco, video taken by Jeannette Calle, a meteorologist at News 4 San Antonio, showed long lines forming for the superstore’s gas station.

Exclusive: The long lines are starting to form in Florida. Here is video of a long line of cars waiting to get gas at a Costco in Davie, FL. #Dorian @News4SA pic.twitter.com/GaiyV36K2r — Jeannette Calle (@JeannetteCalle) August 29, 2019

Another shared video footage of a Costco store in Miami, showing shoppers standing in a long line waiting to purchase their goods.