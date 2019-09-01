Photos and videos show Hurricane Dorian pummeling the Bahamas with rain, wind, and massive flooding

source NOAA via Getty Images, Dante Carrer/Reuters

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 5 storm early Sunday, just before it reached the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center warned residents of “heavy rainfall,” “hurricane-force winds,” and a “life-threatening storm surge” through the rest of the weekend.

Videos and pictures posted to social media from the ground show the hurricane dumping rain on the Abaco Islands in the north of the country, overwhelming beaches with massive waves and flooding.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a hurricane warning early Saturday for the northwestern Bahamas, where Dorian is forecast to bring “heavy rainfall,” “hurricane-force winds,” and a “life-threatening storm surge” through the rest of the weekend.

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed the massive rains and winds taking over the Abaco Islands, which partially comprise the northern end of the Bahamas, as the storm is set to advance north and west.

A Twitter account for Bahamas-based nightlife and music promoters MVP Entertainment posted a video just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning showing no rain, but high tides and already extensive flooding.

Recent Footage of Sandy Point,Abaco as Hurricane Dorian approaches To make landfall in the Northern Bahamas #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/QHiGv7Os2j — MVP (@mvp242) September 1, 2019

A video posted on Twitter marked as taken at 6:10 a.m. shows an early wave of heavy rains.

Another video that appears to be taken near the water shows trees flailing in the wind under heavy rains and tall waves nearby.

Hurricane Dorian in Abaco Bahamas this morning pic.twitter.com/QwWG5WZpKO — Richard (@revans777) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian arriving on Abaco with 180mph winds… pic.twitter.com/DnsoKsF046 — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 1, 2019

In the Bahamas, the NHC said it expects Dorian to bring a “life-threatening storm surge” of 10 to 15 feet, and “large and destructive waves” on Sunday.

caption Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 1, 2019 in this still image taken from a video by social media. source Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via REUTERS

Flooding is a key concern for Bahamanian residents, as many homes are nearby or easily accessible to the water.

On Saturday, officials in the Bahamas urged residents to evacuate the areas that were forecasted to be hit the hardest.

“Homes, houses, structures can be replaced,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Saturday, according to NBC News. “Lives cannot be replaced.”

A video posted by ZNS Network, the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, showed high waters moving from the beach to the streets of the Abaco Islands, which sit about 90 miles south of the Bahamas’ capital of Nassau.