Hurricane Dorian is expected to hurt cruise lines. Here are one analyst’s forecasts for how much profits will suffer.

Hurricane Dorian has led cruise lines to cancel select routes as two major ports are closed due to the storm.

Harry Curtis, a senior analyst at Nomura, expects cruise operators to see a $0.05-per-share decline in quarterly profits as a result.

Hurricane Dorian has torn through the Caribbean and on Tuesday officially was named a Category 3 “major” hurricane. After damaging the Bahamas, it’s expected to make landfall in the US on Tuesday.

That’s bad news for cruise lines, which are expected to cancel a number of upcoming routes, according to Harry Curtis, a senior analyst at Nomura.

Because of the storm, ports in Miami and Port Canaveral – two major centers for the cruise industry – have closed, Curtis wrote. While the ports will likely not sustain serious damage and should reopen when the storm passes, ships will be unable to use them until then.

These disruptions to result in a $0.05-per-share decline in quarterly profits, Curtis wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Still, Curtis sees this hit as a minor blip on the radar, and he’s left his stock price targets for companies in the industry unchanged amid the hurricane.

Here are three cruise stocks Curtis expects will be impacted by Dorian, with the EPS impact he’s forecasting:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ticker: NCLH

Number of canceled cruises expected: 3

Old 2019 EPS forecast: $5.11

New 2019 EPS forecast:$5.06

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Ticker: RCL

Number of canceled cruises expected: 4 or 5

Old 2019 EPS forecast: $9.73

New 2019 EPS forecast:$9.68

Carnival Corporation

Ticker: CCL

Number of canceled cruises expected: 6

Old 2019 EPS forecast: $4.30

New 2019 EPS forecast: $4.25

