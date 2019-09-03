Photos show the destruction Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas from a punishing storm surge, up to 30 inches of rain, and 185 mph winds

Hurricane Dorian has lingered over the Bahamas for nearly three days, causing severe flooding, and killing at least five people.

About 13,000 homes are thought to be destroyed or badly damaged.

These photos show the damage on the ground.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is already calling Hurricane Dorian’s prolonged stay over the Bahamas “a historic tragedy.” The mission for the country now, he said, is search, rescue, and recover.

Dorian made landfall on Sunday as a Category 5 storm. On Monday, it barely moved, inching along about 14 miles in 11 hours. Such slow movement meant that the Bahamas stayed within Dorian’s eyewall, the strongest part of the hurricane, for over a day, which few places on Earth have ever experienced.

At least five people have been killed, neighborhoods and roads have been flooded, and thousands of homes are ruined.

These photos show what the damage from Dorian is like in the Bahamas.

Businesses in Florida and the Bahamas boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. When the storm hit the Bahamas Sunday it was a Category 5, and tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.

caption Businesses are seen shuttered near Fort Pierce Jetty Park, in Florida on Monday in advance of Hurricane Dorian. source ADAM DELGIUDICE/AFP/Getty Images

This storm hasn’t been easy to forecast, and it’s unusual for one to hover over a country the way that it has, leaving unfathomable flooding and damage in its wake.

About 350,000 people live across the Bahamas. So far, at least five people have been killed, 21 reported injured, and thousands of homes have been destroyed. People have moved to shelters to keep safe. Here, a family sits in a church on Grand Bahama, waiting for the storm to be over.

Few places on Earth have experienced being inside the eyewall of a Category 4 or 5 storm for so long, according to the Washington Post. Here, trees shudder and water is whipped up from Dorian’s high winds.

Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph on Sunday, with gusts up to 225 mph. By Tuesday, the winds were about 110 mph. The Bahamas have been battered — knocking down trees and power lines. One whole island fully lost power.

caption Tree branches are seen in the road during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. source Lucy Worboys / AFP / Getty

People struggled to evacuate themselves and their pets, like this girl in Freeport, Bahamas, on Tuesday. The storm surge was projected to reach up to 23 feet in some areas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, some parts of the Bahamas have had up to 30 inches of rain. It’s caused streets and main highways to become rivers, in particular on Grand Bahama, according to a State Department Official.

caption A Jeep drives through a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas. source John Marc Nutt / Reuters

About 13,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged by the storm. Roofs have been ripped off and interiors have flooded.

caption Houses line a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau source John Marc Nutt / Reuters

People in the Bahamas have begun to band together. Here, another driver pushes a man’s stalled car through the floodwaters in Nassau.

caption A man driving a stalled car is pushed through a flooded street in Nassau. source John Marc Nutt / Reuters

But Dorian may have done so much damage, some islands, like Abaco and Grand Bahama, might not fully recover for months or even years. Here, a woman surveys the flooded landscape.

caption A woman walks in a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas. source John Marc Nutt / Reuters

For now, most people will have to continue waiting and try to keep safe, many in shelters like this family. As Prime Minister Hubert A. Minnis tweeted, many will be struggling in the aftermath. “We pray for their safety and will provide relief and assistance as soon as possible,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm. It’s slowly moving north, and is forecast to go close to Florida’s east coast on Tuesday night.

caption A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on September 2, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

