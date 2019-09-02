Hurricane Dorian is the joint-strongest storm ever to make landfall in the Atlantic

Hurricane Dorian is one of the most powerful storms to ever hit land in the Atlantic, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday, after it pummeled the Bahamas with record-breaking winds on Sunday.

Dorian ⁠- a Category 5 hurricane ⁠- made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend, devastating the islands of Great Abaco and the Grand Bahama Island with wind gusts of up to 220 miles per hour (mph).

According to the NHC, Dorian is currently tied for the strongest hurricane after making landfall in the Atlantic basin, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 mph.

The other strongest Atlantic hurricane on record was the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, which battered the Bahamas, Florida, and the US East Coast.

As of 5 a.m. Eastern Time Monday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 165 mph and remained a Category 5 storm, according to the NHC.

The storm’s core was expected to continue to pound Grand Bahama Island, and was slowly crawling west at 1 mph towards Florida’s coast.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hurricane Dorian is one of the most powerful storms to ever hit land in the Atlantic and pummeled the Bahamas with record-breaking winds on Sunday.

Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon, wreaking havoc on the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Island with wind gusts of up to 220 mph, and heavy rainfall.

Video and photos on social media show the storm flooding Abaco Islands, lifting roofs off houses, and causing widespread destruction.

With maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 mph, Dorian is currently tied for the record of the strongest hurricane winds after making landfall anywhere in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

The other strongest Atlantic hurricane on record was the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, which battered the Bahamas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware with similar maximum wind speeds to Dorian.

The eye of #Dorian has made a second landfall at 2 pm EDT (1800 UTC) on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour. Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph at the time. This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. pic.twitter.com/O9hrotTTbS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

According to Reuters, Dorian is also the strongest hurricane on record to hit the northwestern Bahamas.

According to the NHC, Hurricane Allen in 1980 was the most powerful hurricane in recorded history in the Atlantic basin, with sustained wind speeds of up to 190 mph though it weakened as it made landfall in the Caribbean, Mexico, and the US.

Bahama Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Sunday that it was the “worst day of my life,” and noted that homes on the island were only built to withstand winds as strong as 150 mph.

Read more: Photos and videos show Hurricane Dorian pummeling the Bahamas with rain, wind, and massive flooding: ‘Please pray for us’

“This is a deadly storm and a monster storm,” he said. “One that we’ve never seen in the history of The Bahamas, with wind velocity as high as 180 mph, with gusts in excess of 200 mph.”

On Sunday, the hurricane claimed its first victim, an 8-year-old boy who reportedly died in the Abaco Islands, according to local news channel EyeWitness News, which cited his family.

caption The path of Hurricane Dorian, as of 5:00 a.m. ET Monday. source Google Crisis Map

As of 5 a.m. Eastern Time Monday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 165 mph (270 kph) and remained a Category 5 storm, according to the NHC.

The storm’s core was expected to continue to pound Grand Bahama Island, and was slowly crawling west at 1 mph towards Florida’s coast.

More than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina. But it remains unclear whether Dorian will actually make landfall, and experts predict that the storm will “scrape” the US East coast but will likely remain offshore.