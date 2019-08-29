Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line have changed routes for their cruise ships to avoid Hurricane Dorian

caption Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas ship has had its itinerary changed to avoid Hurricane Dorian. source NAN728/Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean International and Disney Cruise Line have changed the itineraries of some cruises to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

Royal Caribbean has closed its Perfect Day at CocoCay island, which is located in the Bahamas, from August 28 until September 4, the cruise line said on its website. Affected ships include the Navigator of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Empress of the Seas, and the Symphony of the Seas. Some stops at CocoCay have been replaced with stops in Nassau, Bahamas.

Passengers who bought shore excursions for Perfect Day at CocoCay will receive a refund, Royal Caribbean said.

“Royal Caribbean is closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Dorian, and we are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean routes to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests and crew,” a Royal Caribbean representative said.

Read more: Cruise ship workers reveal what it’s really like to live at sea

Disney Cruise Line is rerouting its Disney Fantasy ship from the Eastern Caribbean to the Western Caribbean, according to Disney Cruise Line Blog, which posted a photo of a letter describing the revised itinerary to the ship’s passengers. Stops in Tortola and St. Thomas have been replaced with stops in Grand Cayman and Cozumel, according to the letter.

Disney Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Hurricane Dorian will move through the Caribbean from Thursday through Sunday before landing near Florida on Monday. Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen from a Category 1 storm to a Category 3 storm in the coming days.

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.