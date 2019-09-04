Shocking satellite photos show the vast scale of the flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

caption An aerial photo shows the aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian damage over an unspecified location in the Bahamas, September 2, 2019. source Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater / US Coast Guard / Handout / Reuters

Harrowing satellite images show the scale of flooding cause by Hurricane Dorian after it tore through The Bahamas.

Storm surges, 30 inches of rain, and 185-mph winds battered Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands between Sunday and Tuesday.

Radar satellite images from Finnish microsatelite ICEYE detail the extent of the flooding, which they estimate covers 60% of Grand Bahama island.

At least seven people died as a result of the storm in the Bahamas.

Stark images from a Finnish microsatelite lay bare destruction in the Bahamas, after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the island chain on Monday.

Satellites from ICEYE SAR Satellite Constellation captured extreme flooding on Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands, a result of a 23-foot storm surge, 30 inches of rain, and 185 mph winds, all brought by the devastating hurricane.

This animation gives a before-and-after look at the island of Grand Bahama, showing it largely submerged post-Dorian.

Satellite imagery of a major storm and the devastation it leaves in its wake is always stunning. But @iceyefi's X2 satellite is taking photos as #HurricaneDorian is happening, such as this view of flooding on the Grand Bahama island during the storm.https://t.co/9MRbLhEfwZ pic.twitter.com/OS4hdG5ipF — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) September 3, 2019

ICEYE told CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz they estimate more than 60% of Grand Bahama was underwater as of midday on Tuesday.

The ICEYE satellite used radar to capture the images, as it enabled them to penetrate the cloud cover.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, at the time a Category 5 storm. Maximum sustained winds were as high as 185 mph on Sunday, with gusts hitting 225 mph.

The storm is incredibly slowing-moving, meaning that the Bahamas stayed within Dorian’s eyewall, the strongest part of the hurricane, for over a day, which few places on Earth have ever experienced.

By Tuesday, the winds had dropped, but only to 110 mph.

The hurricane has so far led to seven deaths in the Bahamas, according to officials.

The Red Cross estimates that as many as 13,000 homes may have been severely damaged or destroyed.