More than 1,000 flights are canceled and 3 airports are shutting down as Hurricane Dorian approaches the US coast

More than 1,000 flights in the US had been canceled Monday morning as Hurricane Dorian approached the US’s southeastern coast.

At least three airports were closing in Florida, where hurricane conditions were expected as early as Monday night.

The hurricane’s path has been unusually unpredictable, but the storm is likely to affect Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, and over a million people across the three states have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

Many airlines have issued travel waivers allowing those who booked flights that may be directly affected by the storm to change their travel plans for no extra charge.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware said 1,088 flights within, into, or out of the US on Monday had been canceled as of Monday morning. More than 450 of these flights were due to take off from airports in Florida.

Three Florida airports were closing Monday in anticipation of Dorian.

Palm Beach International Airport closed for all of Monday, saying passengers should contact their airlines for information about their flights.

It also warned people to stay away from the airport: “Do not plan to shelter at PBI. PBI is not a shelter.”

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando Melbourne International Airport said they would close starting at noon Monday.

The hurricane was pounding the Bahamas early Monday with winds of up to 165 mph and storm surges as high as 23 feet.

Dorian’s path is unusually unpredictable, but it is likely to affect Florida followed by Georgia and South Carolina. Over a million people across the three states have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

caption The National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Hurricane Dorian as of 8 a.m. ET on Monday. source National Hurricane Center

Other Florida airports, including Tampa International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Orlando International Airport, said they were monitoring the hurricane and advised passengers to arrive early for their flights because of a high volume of passengers.

They also told passengers to check the status of their flights before traveling to the respective airports.

Airlines including American Airlines and United Airlines have issued travel waivers allowing those who booked flights that may be directly affected by the storm to change their travel plans at no extra charge.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning said hurricane conditions could reach Florida as early as Monday night.

Dorian’s path is unusually unpredictable, and NHC forecasters say it might not end up making landfall in Florida but would still bring devastating conditions.