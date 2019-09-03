‘Hurricane Hunters’ have been flying in and out of Dorian — here’s what they’ve seen inside this powerful storm

caption A WC-130J Super Hercules from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, aka Hurricane Hunters, takes off. source US Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Carranza

US reconnaissance and weather monitoring aircraft have been making frequent flights through Hurricane Dorian, collecting vital information about this dangerous storm.

The teams captured a number of photos from inside the eye of Dorian, a storm that has battered the Bahamas and is now headed for the US.

US ‘Hurricane Hunter’ aircraft have been flying in and out of Hurricane Dorian, capturing wild photos of a storm that devastated the Bahamas and appears to be heading toward the US.

Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in history, has been downgraded from a Category 5 storm to a Category 2, as winds have decreased to around 110 mph from their earlier 185 mph, but this hurricane remains a cause for concern.

US reconnaissance and weather monitoring aircraft with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been making regular flights through Dorian this past week, providing vital information about the hurricane.

caption The U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly in the eye of Hurricane Dorian, Aug. 31, 2019. source U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom

NOAA’s hurricane hunting missions are supported by two WP-3D Orions, as well as Air Force WC-130J aircraft. NOAA has several other aircraft capable of providing assistance, but there are only a handful of planes that can handle flying into the storm.

caption The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit located at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi., gathered weather information during a mission into Hurricane Dorian Sep. 2, 2019. source U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza

The crews make multiple passes through the storm, with the tough missions often lasting hours. They gather important information on the storm’s speed, direction, and wind patterns.

caption The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit located at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi., gathered weather information during a mission into Hurricane Dorian Sep. 2, 2019. source U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Navy Midshipman First Class Julia Von Fecht

A team of “Hurricane Hunters” with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron with the 403rd Reserve Wing recently captured some wild photos from inside Dorian, including some of a lighting storm.

caption The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron shared this photo from a mission on Sept. 1. source US Air Force

Here’s another shot of the lightning storm.

caption “We’ve made it back home to Keesler Air Force Base,” the squadron tweeted on Sept. 1. source US Air Force

Crew members who participated in some of the recent flights have also posted some shocking images and videos of Dorian. The “stadium effect,” something that occurs with particularly strong hurricanes, can be seen clearly in this photo from one “Hurricane Hunter.”

caption This image shows the “stadium effect” seen from the eye of the hurricane. source Ian Sears/NOAA

While Hurricane Dorian is not as strong as it was, it is still considered a very dangerous storm. The National Hurricane Center, a division of NOAA, sent out a notification Tuesday morning explaining that the storm may actually be getting worse given its growing size.