‘Hurricane Hunters’ have been flying in and out of Dorian — here’s what they’ve seen inside this powerful storm

- source
- US Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Christopher Carranza
- US reconnaissance and weather monitoring aircraft have been making frequent flights through Hurricane Dorian, collecting vital information about this dangerous storm.
- The teams captured a number of photos from inside the eye of Dorian, a storm that has battered the Bahamas and is now headed for the US.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
US ‘Hurricane Hunter’ aircraft have been flying in and out of Hurricane Dorian, capturing wild photos of a storm that devastated the Bahamas and appears to be heading toward the US.
Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in history, has been downgraded from a Category 5 storm to a Category 2, as winds have decreased to around 110 mph from their earlier 185 mph, but this hurricane remains a cause for concern.
US reconnaissance and weather monitoring aircraft with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been making regular flights through Dorian this past week, providing vital information about the hurricane.
- source
- U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom
NOAA’s hurricane hunting missions are supported by two WP-3D Orions, as well as Air Force WC-130J aircraft. NOAA has several other aircraft capable of providing assistance, but there are only a handful of planes that can handle flying into the storm.
- source
- U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza
The crews make multiple passes through the storm, with the tough missions often lasting hours. They gather important information on the storm’s speed, direction, and wind patterns.
- source
- U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Navy Midshipman First Class Julia Von Fecht
Read more: Meet the Hurricane Hunters – the pilots and scientists who fly into hurricanes like Dorian to gather data for forecasters
A team of “Hurricane Hunters” with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron with the 403rd Reserve Wing recently captured some wild photos from inside Dorian, including some of a lighting storm.
- source
- US Air Force
Here’s another shot of the lightning storm.
- source
- US Air Force
Crew members who participated in some of the recent flights have also posted some shocking images and videos of Dorian. The “stadium effect,” something that occurs with particularly strong hurricanes, can be seen clearly in this photo from one “Hurricane Hunter.”
- source
- Ian Sears/NOAA
While Hurricane Dorian is not as strong as it was, it is still considered a very dangerous storm. The National Hurricane Center, a division of NOAA, sent out a notification Tuesday morning explaining that the storm may actually be getting worse given its growing size.
- source
- Ian Sears/NOAA