20 photos show Puerto Rico’s slow recovery 2 years after Hurricane Maria

caption Plastic tarps over a damaged roof are seen at a house a near Loiza, Puerto Rico in late 2018. source Carlos Barria / Reuters

Two years have passed since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

About 30,000 people still live under blue tarpaulins. Washed out roads haven’t been fixed. Neighborhoods have been abandoned, and businesses have closed. And now Hurricane Dorian is approaching.

Despite Congress authorizing $20 billion of recovery funds, work to fix homes and infrastructure has moved slowly. Even before Maria, Puerto Rico was in a dire financial position, with its government bankrupt and owing $70 billion.

On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico like a nuclear bomb.

Maria brought winds up to 140 mph and doused the island with up to 38 inches of rain. An estimated 3,000 people died.

Two years later, as Hurricane Dorian heads its way, the US commonwealth has not fully recovered. This time, officials are hoping they’ll be ready, and luckily it doesn’t look like Dorian will be as brutal as Maria.

Earlier this week, 300 shelters were being prepared, and far more blankets, tarps, food, and water will be ready to use this time. The electrical grid, which was down in some places for almost a year, has also been bolstered.

But still, on August 27, almost two years since the storm, an estimated 30,000 people don’t have permanent roofs. Roads remain washed out. Neighborhoods and businesses have been abandoned, as 4% of the population left the island.

These photos show what Puerto Rico’s slow recovery looks like, as Hurricane Dorian barrels down on the island.

Around 30,000 people in Puerto Rico are still living without solid roofs over their heads two years on from Hurricane Maria. Blue tarpaulins are a common sight.

caption Plastic tarps cover damaged roofs in Puerto Rico. source Carlos Barria / Reuters

Congress has allocated $20 billion for work on houses and infrastructure, but as of April 2019, less than $14,000 had been spent on the rebuild, largely because most of it was tied up in red tape. Here, a woman stands in her home without walls or a roof, in 2018.

caption Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2018. source Alvin Baez / Reuters

Towns are dealing with abandoned homes as people move away. About 130,000 people left Puerto Rico after Maria. In Toa Baja, a town that experienced intense flooding during Maria, about a third of homes were abandoned, according to a local.

caption An abandoned house in the Carola neighborhood in September 2018. source Angel Valentin / Getty

A FEMA assessment found almost all of the buildings in Puerto Rico were damaged by Hurricane Maria in some way.

caption Damaged houses and condos off Calle Pogio Doleta and Calle 10 in Rincon remain toppled and abandoned on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. source Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda / Orlando Sentinel / TNS / Getty

Puerto Rico already had a struggling economy, and was more than $70 billion in debt. But since Maria, between 5,000 and 8,000 small businesses have closed down.

caption A closed business shop is seen at a touristic area of Condado, a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2018. source Carlos Barria / Reuters

As have schools. This school bus was still abandoned under a fallen tree at the end of 2018. It’s a symbol of a wider problem. In June 2018, about 300 schools permanently closed across the island. It’s not clear how many would have closed if not for Maria, but it certainly didn’t help.

caption A school bus is seen under a fallen tree on November 12, 2018 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. source Al Bello / Getty

Cultural amenities like sports stadiums also suffered. Here, one of Puerto Rico’s sport stadiums, Yldefonso Sola Morrales in Caguas, was so damaged that it was permanently closed after Maria. It was overgrown by weeds, and has since been demolished.

caption A view of weeds growing in the seats of Yldefonso Sola Morrales Stadium in Caguas, Puerto Rico in November 2018. source Al Bello / Getty

Potholes and washed out roads have made traveling over the island difficult. As one fed-up retiree told The Washington Post, after Maria, Puerto Rico’s roads had more craters “than the moon.” A survey by The Post found fixing roads was the biggest priority for Puerto Ricans.

caption A pothole on Calle Cerra, a popular road the cuts through the middle of Santurce and Miramar business districts in San Juan, Puerto Rico measures about five inches deep. Picture taken August 29, 2018. source Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post / Getty

But even now, two years on, washed-out roads, particularly in Puerto Rico’s central highlands, are still being rebuilt.

caption Work on the road to El Yunque Rain Forest on September 19, 2018 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. source Angel Valentine / Getty

This bridge was only beginning to be rebuilt in July 2019, even though it’s the only route in and out of a town called Utuado. For a while, residents could not cross the river at all after it was contaminated with human waste when a sewage pipe burst during Maria. The 2017 hurricane destroyed 20 bridges in Puerto Rico’s highlands.

caption A man descends a makeshift ladder on October 20, 2017 reaching from the top of a broken bridge spanning the Vivi River. source Mario Tama / Getty

The elderly, especially those living in rural, remote areas of Puerto Rico, have struggled a lot after Maria. This 85-year-old woman had to walk up a hill to her fridge covered by a tarpaulin to get food for her meals every day, more than a year after the storm hit.

caption Petra Gonzalez, 85, spends hours of the day standing and walking on the potholed road that runs past her house. Picture taken August 28, 2018. source Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post / Getty

Most hospitals in Puerto Rico have reopened. But as recently as April 2019, the hospital in Vieques, an island off the mainland, was still partially closed, causing problems for locals. This woman lives on the island and was afraid to go to the temporary hospital because there are no specialists. Mothers about to give birth also have to go to the mainland, 8 miles over the sea, to have their children.

caption Sylvia Velez, a cancer patient depends on oxygen 24 hours a day because of her Pulmonary Fibrosis, seen on April 4, 2019. She is afraid of going the Vieques temporary hospital, because there are no specialists there. source Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / Getty

There are estimates that 3,000 people died after Maria. Puerto Rico’s forensic department didn’t have enough space for bodies, so extra storage was brought in by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But in September 2018, a year later, the refrigerated trailers were still parked outside San Juan.

caption Refrigerated containers at the Institute of Forensic Sciences in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September 2018. source Carlos Barria / Reuters

The entire island lost power in the storm. For 11 months, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority struggled to get everyone back on the grid. Here, a man attaches solar lamps to his fence in 2018, nine months after Maria.

caption Wilson Reyes attaches solar lamps to the fence outside his home as his neighborhood is still without power on May 11, 2018, nine months after Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island. source Alvin Baez / Reuters

In 2019, Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced said Puerto Rico’s electricity grid has been upgraded. This meant about 1,000 miles of new fiber optic cables laid out across the island. There are also far more generators working, which are meant to keep communication channels open.

caption Electric company crews work on electrical towers in a clearing atop a mountain in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2018. source Angel Valentin / Getty

But there are concerns about how it’ll fare with Hurricane Dorian. A power worker’s union official told AP he was concerned about the number of available workers, and about power lines that had been propped up by palm trees, in the work after Maria.

caption An employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repairs a power lines affected by Hurricane Maria on April 18, 2018. source Jose Jimenez Tirado / Getty

In July 2019, thousands of unused water bottles that the US government sent after the storm were seen outside San Juan. It’s the second time thousands of water bottles were wasted. The first time, it was blamed on poor communication and problems distributing the water. The US and Puerto Rico have not had a smooth relationship during this period.

caption Tens of thousands of water bottles meant for victims of Hurricane Maria are seen sitting in a vacant west of San Juan, in July 2019. source Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty

With Hurricane Dorian approaching, people were fixing their roofs, and boarding up windows, hoping the cycle would not repeat.

caption A man fixes the tin roof of a stilt house on the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on August 27, 2019. source Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

As Utaudo’s mayor told NRP, you can never really be prepared for a hurricane. “The important thing here is personal readiness — that you and your family are ready to survive for three weeks or a month without government help.”

caption A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28, 2019. source REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

