15 photos show Hurricane Michael’s destruction from the sky

Hurricane Michael left a wake of destruction after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the small seaside town of Mexico Beach, where entire rows of homes by the ocean were swept away, leaving only their concrete foundations behind.

As residents returned to their homes and businesses on Thursday morning, photojournalists used helicopters to document the damage from above. Here’s what they found.

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, around noon local time on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.

That made it the third-strongest hurricane in history to make landfall in the continental US.

Gov. Rick Scott of Florida said the National Guard rescued about 20 people who decided to ride out the storm in Mexico Beach.

The small town of about 1,000 was under mandatory evacuation, but 285 people decided to stay behind, officials said.

The Rev. Eddie LaFountain, a pastor in Mexico Beach, said he thought most residents would rebuild. “I think the people here have a great heart and a lot of resilience,” he said. “We call them stubborn and hard-headed. I think they will be back.”

After the storm, the US Coast Guard sent an aircraft to survey the damage near Apalachicola, Florida.

source U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/REUTERS

The storm caused widespread damage to boats moored in the region, including this vessel that capsized.

source U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/REUTERS

This boat yard near Apalachicola looked mostly undamaged after the storm.

source U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/REUTERS

But the same couldn’t be said for another in Panama City Beach, Florida. The winds ripped the roof off a boat-storage building and toppled the boats dry-docked within.

Some roofs in an industrial area near Apalachicola were peeled off in a similar manner.

source U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/REUTERS

Michael has caused at least two deaths so far. A man in Tallahassee was killed by a falling tree, and an 11-year-old girl in Georgia died when the winds picked up a carport and dropped it on her home.

And Michael’s path of destruction isn’t over yet.

While Michael has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it’s expected to drop up to 7 inches of rain in the Carolinas and Virginia before pushing out to sea on Thursday night.

About 850,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas were without power on Thursday.

