Hurricane Michael: Devastating photos show how Tyndall Air Force base and its F-22 Raptors got rocked

caption An aircraft hangar damaged by Hurricane Michael is seen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2018. source Reuters

Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, killing at least four people in the state and causing severe damage.

The Category 4 storm also rocked Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Florida, likely damaging several aircraft, possibly even the US Air Force’s prized F-22 Raptors.

“A number of aircraft were left behind in hangars due to maintenance or safety reasons, and all of those hangars are damaged,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said, according to Military.com.

“We anticipate the aircraft parked inside may be damaged as well, but we won’t know the extent until our crews can safely enter those hangars and make an assessment,” Stefanek added.

Here’s what some of the damage looks like.

Here’s the only photo we’ve seen yet of one of the F-22s left behind. The hangar is clearly damaged, but it’s unclear if the Raptor was as well.

source Reuters

Here’s another badly damaged hangar shot from a helicopter by a storm chasing group called WXChasing.

source WXChasing

The video from WXChasing was first spotted by Tyler Rogoway at The War Zone.

Inside the hangar appears to be two QF-16s, which are retired F-16s that help train the next generation of fighter jets.

source WXChasing

Also inside are what appear to be two Mitsubishi MU-2s, which are turboprop planes.

source WXChasing

Several static displays of decommissioned aircraft were damaged too.

source WXChasing

Including an F-15 Eagle, which appears to have flipped over.

F15 static display at Tyndall ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zc6l19fpsq — Christine Lynch (@clynch504) October 11, 2018

The storm also damaged several buildings on the base.

source WXChasing

And flipped over trailers.

source WXChasing

Even the entrance to Tyndall was severely damaged.

You can watch the full video from WXChasing below.