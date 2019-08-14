The husband of an El Paso shooting victim says he has no other family, so he’s inviting the community to attend his wife’s funeral

caption Antonio Basco has an emotional moment at the cross of his partner Margie Reckard four days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 7, 2019. source Reuters/Callaghan O’Hare

Antonio Basco, who was married to a victim of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, said he has no other family after losing his wife. So, he invited the community to join him at her funeral.

Antonio Basco was married to his wife Margie Reckard, 63, for 22 years before she was shot and killed in El Paso, Texas.

“When we first met, that feeling came to each one of us … and we’ve been together ever since,” Basco told KFOX-TV. “We were gonna live together and die together; that was our plan.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The husband of a victim of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart said he has no other family after losing his wife. So, he invited the community to join him at her funeral.

Antonio Basco was married to his wife Margie Reckard, 63, for 22 years before she was killed along with 21 others.

“When we first met, that feeling came to each one of us … and we’ve been together ever since,” Basco told KFOX-TV. “We were gonna live together and die together; that was our plan.”

When making funeral arrangements for his wife, Basco told Perches Funeral Home that he had no other family and “welcomes anyone to attend his wife’s services” on Friday, August 16, the funeral home wrote in a Facebook post.

The post went viral, and has since garnered over 3,000 likes and has been shared over 6,000 times.

“Let’s show him & his wife some El Paso Love,” Perches Funeral Home wrote in the post.

Strangers across the nation were quick to show their love and support, sending flowers and thoughts to Basco as he mourns the loss of his wife.

“I pray Mr. Basco knows he and his beloved Margie are in the thoughts of many, including this stranger,” one person commented on the funeral home’s Facebook post.

“Part of our El Paso comunity [sic], therefore part of our family,” another person commented. “We will be there. May she rest in peace.”

Read more:

Mass shootings are a deeply American phenomenon, and so is turning to GoFundMe to pay for shooting-related injuries

The El Paso Walmart mass shooting claimed 22 victims. Here are their stories.

Funerals have begun for the 31 people killed in the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings