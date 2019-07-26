A woman got a birthday cake shaped like an Amazon package from her husband because she loves online shopping

caption A woman received a birthday cake shaped like an Amazon package from her husband. source Emily McGuire

A woman received a birthday cake shaped like an Amazon package from her husband.

Emily McGuire told INSIDER that her online-shopping habit inspired the birthday cake and that at first she thought it was a real Amazon package.

McGuire’s husband, Mac, surprised her with the cake at their North Carolina home.

INSIDER also spoke with Sweet Dreams Bakery, the bakery that made the cake, which had chocolate, buttercream, and vanilla.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An online-shopping fanatic was happily surprised when she received a new Amazon package – only to find it was actually a birthday cake ordered by her husband.

Emily McGuire is an avid Amazon shopper, which inspired her husband, Mac, to commission an Amazon-package-shaped cake from Sweet Dreams Bakery in Dunn, North Carolina.

McGuire told INSIDER that she loved the cake and thought it was hilarious.

“I thought it was real at first,” she said. “I laughed so hard when I saw the cake. It was very fitting!”

caption The Amazon-package cake even had a label. source Emily McGuire

The cake had a chocolate filling with the bakery’s traditional fondant made from buttercream and vanilla.

Its packing labels, with a shipping address of “1234 Birthday Lane,” were made from sugar sheets and pieces of painted fondant.

McGuire said all the Amazon boxes in her house are a running joke, as she places orders every week. But she said her shopping habit wasn’t always so funny in her household.

“At first Mac was annoyed by it,” she said. “Now it’s obviously a fun joke!”

caption The Amazon-box birthday cake. source Sweet Dreams Bakery

McGuire told INSIDER she was shocked that the cake has gone viral.

Read more: Dairy Queen employee who made viral ‘marijuana’ cake said she was fired on her birthday for the mix-up

Trena Norris, an owner of Sweet Dreams Bakery, told INSIDER that making the cake was a blast.

“When we received the message from Mac I was excited because I like to experiment a lot and I knew this one would be fun,” she said.

“We do get some unique requests from time to time, and there are some that just give us an idea of what they want and tell us to run with it.”

caption The McGuire family. source Emily McGuire

But this wasn’t the wildest cake request the bakery has ever received. Norris said that one year a customer wanted a red-velvet cake shaped like a possum.

Norris said that all the attention the bakery was receiving about the Amazon-package cake was thrilling.

“I’ve always prayed for our business to grow, and part of my bucket list is to meet Duff or Cake Boss,” she said. “So maybe they’ll see this and check us out sometime!”