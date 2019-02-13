A developer husband invented an everlasting mechanical flower for his wife that blooms when you stroke it

caption The mechanical flower blooms when you touch it. source Twitter @jipraus

A man who calls himself a “developer during the day, hardware maker at night” invented an everlasting flower for his wife.

The mechanical tulip blooms when you touch it and turns red, white, or blue.

He said in a tweet that the flower will “never fade,” and other husbands are realising they need to “up their present game.”

A husband from Czech Republic has nailed Valentine’s Day by creating an everlasting mechanical flower for his wife that blooms when you stroke it.

Jiří Praus, who on Twitter calls himself a “developer during the day, hardware maker at night,” started teasing the creation earlier this month in a series of tweets.

… this freaking awesome mechanism. But I am not revealing the entire picture yet. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ty4UvfjmL8 — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 8, 2019

He then revealed that what he had been making was a mechanical tulip as a present for his wife.

“It’s done! Mechanical tulip as a present for my wife,” he tweeted. “When caressed it blooms into various colors. And will never fade.”

It’s done! Mechanical tulip as a present for my wife. When caressed it blooms into various colors. And will never fade. #freeform #jewelry #arduino pic.twitter.com/yDePeURXXd — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

The flower blooms in red, white, or blue when touched.

Red, white, blue? Which color do you fancy more? The #mechflower can do them all. pic.twitter.com/11SkTIctOD — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

Praus added that the “spider web effects” the flower makes on the wall “were totally unplanned but incredible to look at.”

These spider web effects were totally unplanned but incredible to look at. #mechflower pic.twitter.com/Cax0iw2PoQ — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

At one point, he even managed to get the flower to create a rainbow effect.

So far the best color I get out of #mechflower is a rainbow. It creates this incredible ambient light all over the room. Thank you @adafruit for these magnificent NeoPixels! pic.twitter.com/iBcngCmFo8 — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

He said the flower was “almost like jewelry” – and hopefully his wife will think so.

A bit closer look at the #mechflower sculpture. Almost like jewelry, right? pic.twitter.com/JQ608FJ3jE — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

The invention was turned into a Twitter moment, where people were calling him a “keeper” and other husbands were suggesting they needed to “up their present game.”

Some asked how he made the flower.

Praus tweeted a few photos showing how it’s operated.

What's behind the magic? Few pics of #mechflower internals. It is controlled by @arduino Nano. Moved by a servo. And light up by 7 @adafruit NeoPixels and 30 SMD bright white LEDs. pic.twitter.com/DTG5DjYlFp — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

He also said he plans to release full instructions soon for anyone hoping to copy the idea for their own loved one.

I will be working on instructions for mechanical tulip soon! #mechflower pic.twitter.com/naJt7df1Fh — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

If that sounds like too much effort, though, he also sells some of his products online.