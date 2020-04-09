The husband of the internet-famous ‘accidental Thanksgiving’ grandma has died from COVID-19

caption Lonnie Dench, the husband of a woman who started at Thanksgiving tradition after accidentally inviting a random 17-year-old to dinner, has died. source Jamal Hinton/Twitter

Lonnie Dench died on April 5 from the coronavirus.

His wife Wanda became internet famous in 2016 after accidentally texting a Thanksgiving invitation to a 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, who she didn’t know.

Hinton attended Thanksgiving with the Dench family and has continued to every year since.

Hinton paid tribute to Dench on Twitter.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Arizona couple warmed the hearts of America in 2016 after Wanda Dench accidentally texted a stranger an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. She thought it was her grandson.

The recipient of the text, 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, went to dinner with Wanda and her husband Lonnie Dench and have remained friends – and Thanksgiving dinner companions – ever since.

On Sunday, Lonnie Dench died from COVID-19 complications and tens of thousands of social media users are paying their respects.

As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning???? but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!????????❤️ https://t.co/tNvals0FMh — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

RIP Lonnie is now trending on Twitter.

I am always alone on Thanksgiving. So to see Jamal, who would’ve been alone for the holiday, welcomed by Wanda & Lonnie and treated as family for the last four years, always renewed my faith in humanity. I’ll never forget you, Lonnie. This is absolutely heartbreaking. #RIPLonnie https://t.co/FKRfJtSyTT — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) April 9, 2020

“He had the truest heart of love, like no other,” Wanda Dench told local Arizona Family about her husband. “He did so many acts of kindness that no one ever heard about. He was my hero. And I’m a better person because of him.”

man… 2020 cant get any worse. RIP Lonnie ???? pic.twitter.com/Nv0vZJVhZH — txnacastro (@txnacastro) April 9, 2020

For the past several years, Hinton shared an updated photo with Wanda, Lonnie, and his girlfriend. Hinton first tweeted about Lonnie’s condition on April 1 and asked for words of encouragement. More than 2,000 people responded.

man… 2020 cant get any worse. RIP Lonnie ???? pic.twitter.com/Nv0vZJVhZH — txnacastro (@txnacastro) April 9, 2020

Jamal Hinton did not immediately respond to an Insider message seeking comment.