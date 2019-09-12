‘Hustlers’ is poised to give ‘It: Chapter Two’ a run for its money at the box office this weekend

caption Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers.” source STX Entertainment

As buzz for “Hustlers” grows, the battle for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend is tighter than previously expected.

“Hustlers” has received glowing reviews with an 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and Oscar buzz for star Jennifer Lopez.

“It: Chapter Two” will fall more than the 51% its predecessor did in its second weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations, which would put it under $45 million.

Boxoffice Pro is projecting “It: Chapter Two” to earn $36 million in the US this weekend and “Hustlers” to make $32 million, but noted that the latter could earn up to $38 million.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The battle for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend is closer than previously expected.

“It: Chapter Two,” the sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster “It,” raked in $91 million in its domestic debut last weekend. But the real-life crime drama “Hustlers” will compete for the throne.

“Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, has received glowing reviews since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last weekend. It has an 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Oscar buzz is growing for Lopez, which would be her first nomination.

READ MORE: The director of ‘Hustlers’ describes the 3-year struggle to make her gritty gangster movie, and not let it turn into ‘Ocean’s 8 with strippers’

“Lopez owns the movie from her first moment on the screen,” Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio wrote.

“It: Chapter Two,” meanwhile, has received harsher reviews than its predecessor, with a 63% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the first movie’s 86% score. And the nearly three-hour runtime isn’t doing it any favors, either.

caption “It: Chapter Two” could face a major dip at the box office this weekend. source Warner Bros.

While the movie is far from a dud – it still had the second-biggest US debut and the biggest international debut for a horror movie ever – there is reason to believe that the odds are stacked against it this weekend.

“Unfavorable [word of mouth] is bludgeoning ‘It: Chapter Two,'” Exhibitor Relations tweeted on Tuesday. “In its 2nd weekend, ‘It’ dropped -51%. ‘It 2’ will be MUCH larger.”

READ MORE: ‘It: Chapter Two’ director on the sequel’s much bigger budget and what Stephen King suggested be in the movie

“It: Chapter Two” would earn around $45 million if it drops as much as its predecessor in its upcoming second weekend, but projections are placing it lower than that.

Boxoffice Pro is projecting “It: Chapter Two” to earn $36 million domestically this weekend. It’s expecting “Hustlers” to finish close behind with $32 million, but noted the movie could make up to $38 million.

“A star-studded cast featuring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B among others is driving major interest among female moviegoers over the age of 18 – with stand-out intent-to-see from other demographics as well,” Boxoffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins wrote. “Appeal to prospective moviegoers of diverse backgrounds is a major component in our optimistic expectations.”