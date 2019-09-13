How ‘Hustlers’ differs from the real-life story it was inspired by

caption Jennifer Lopez plays a veteran stripper in “Hustlers.” source STX Entertainment

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched “Hustlers.”

In “Hustlers,” Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star as two former strippers who decide to get ahead by scamming powerful Wall Street men.

“Hustlers,” which also stars Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart, is inspired by a real-life story of strippers-turned-scammers that first appeared in New York Magazine in 2015.

While the film stays true to the article in most ways, a few things were changed when the story was adapted for the big screen, including the power dynamics of the group.

However, most of the film accurately depicts the real-life antics of the former strippers.

While the premise of “Hustlers” (a group of ex-strippers and sex workers join forces to scam powerful Wall Street men as a way of getting ahead) sounds like something straight out of Hollywood, the movie is actually inspired by a real-life story that appeared in New York Magazine in 2015.

The New York Magazine article focuses on two former strippers – Roselyn Keo and Samantha Barbash – who decided to start drugging men and bringing them to strip clubs, where they would max out the incapacitated man’s credit card before he came to. Keo is undoubtedly the focus of the article, where she explains why she chose to start scamming.

“Hustlers” the movie is pretty faithful to the original article, but changed a few aspects of the story, as is the norm for Hollywood adaptations. For obvious reasons, Keo and Barbash’s names were changed to Destiny and Ramona, respectively, and certain elements of the original story were exaggerated for dramatic effect.

Here’s how the movie version of “Hustlers” differs from the real-life story that inspired it.

In the movie, Ramona is shown to be the ringleader of the group, while in the article, the leader is more unclear.

Ramona, played by Jennifer Lopez in the film, is undoubtedly the ringleader of the group in “Hustlers.” She shows Destiny, played by Constance Wu, how to dance early on in the film, and later recruits her to help scam men after the 2008 recession cripples the strip club where the women have been working.

But in the article, things are a bit more unclear. Keo’s version of events is primarily referenced, even though she’s a self-professed liar. Keo certainly makes it seem like she was the glue holding the operation together in the New York Magazine story.

While the women were incarcerated in Rikers after they were caught, an officer asked Keo and Barbash which one of them was the leader.

“[Barbash] pointed to me,” Keo said in the article. “I pointed to her.”

Usher is never mentioned to have visited the club in the article.

One of the film’s more jubilant scenes is when singer Usher visits the strip club where the women are working, pre-recession. A joyous Lizzo bursts into the strippers’ dressing room to announce that Usher has arrived – and everyone quickly rushes out to dance for him. Lopez, Wu, Lizzo, and Cardi B all give pretty sultry performances, and the night is referenced as “one of the last good nights” at the club before the recession hits.

But sadly, the article doesn’t make any mention of a visit from Usher to the club. While it’s not necessarily a stretch to place him in a strip club – Usher even got in on the joke and played himself in “Hustlers” – it’s not something that was included in the original article, either.

Ramona wasn’t shown to have plastic surgery in the film.

The article calls Barbash a “[creature] of the night” who’d “crossed a plastic surgery Rubicon,” but Lopez, who plays the Barbash character in the film, clearly didn’t need any plastic surgery to look good.

Even though Lopez’s character is implied to be one of the older women in the group, no mention is made of plastic surgery – something that the article implies is Barbash’s guilty pleasure.

The article didn’t mention any serious injuries that men suffered at the hands of the women – but the film exaggerates one such instance to dramatic effect.

Despite their dangerous tactics – which involved drugging men with a specialty cocktail of MDMA and ketamine – the article doesn’t mention any of the women having to take their clients to hospitals.

But one of the particularly memorable scenes in “Hustlers” involves a client who got too drunk and tried to dive off his roof into the pool – only to land on the concrete and seriously injure himself. Destiny ends up coming to the rescue, and takes the man to the hospital, pretending to be his distraught wife.